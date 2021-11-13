What is the grid lineup for F1 Brazil Grand Prix sprint race?

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will occupy the front row of the grid for the sprint race ahead of the 2021 Brazil Grand Prix. The title-contending duo will be followed by their respective wingmen Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the second row.

Lining up behind them will be Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly in P5. Ferrari teammates Carlos Sainz bested teammate Charles Leclerc and they will line up P6 and P7 respectively, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine F1's Fernando Alonso qualified in P10 respectively, completing the fifth row of the grid for the sprint round ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix. The Spaniard's teammate Esteban Ocon and former title rival and Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel are placed P11 and P12 on the grid respectively to complete the sixth row.

Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda qualified P13. Alfa Romeo drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi will slot in P14 and P15 on the grid, ahead of Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in P16.

Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen at the Brazil Grand Prix qualifyimg (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

George Russell outqualified by Williams teammate Nicholas Latifi for first time, at Brazil Grand Prix qualifying

Starting the Brazil Grand Prix sprint race from the second-last row will be Williams drivers Nicholas Latifi and George Russell, who are placed P17 and P18 on the grid respectively. After being outqualified by Russell all year long, it's the first time in 19 race race weekends that the Canadian has managed to best the Brit, who is set to replace Bottas at Mercedes next year.

The Williams duo were trailed by Haas teammates Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin who start P19 and P20 to complete the final row of the starting grid.

With the sprint race winner earning the pole for the main event on Sunday, Hamilton and Verstappen’s front row starts will be the highlight of the sprint race. The two have clashed during both sprint race weekends so far this season, most recently at Silverstone.

Also, with three points up for grabs to win the sprint race, the ever-changing momentum of the closely-fought title could easily change hands again. It will be critical for Hamilton to win the final sprint ahead of the Brazil Grand Prix and reduce the 19-point gap to his championship-leading rival.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee