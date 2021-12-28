Watch: Creative video showing the evolution of F1 cars

F1 has come a long way since its inception in the late 1940s. The car that won Giuseppe Farina the inaugural F1 drivers' world championship in 1950 is a relic in comparison to Max Verstappen's Honda RB26.

F1 initially started as Formula A with a set rule, or formula, that needed to be followed by all entrants. Teams could use engines as big as 2.5 liters and they had to be naturally aspirated.

Since then, F1 has added more rules around weight, aerodynamics, fuel, and safety, among others, as the sport has evolved.

The video is a pleasant reminder of the journey F1 has taken through the decades just as new regulations are around the corner.

What's new in the 2022 F1 car?

2022 is set to be a big year for F1. A new formula will be implemented going forward, drawing the curtain on F1's Turbo Hybrid era that ran from 2014 to 2021.

Next season's F1 cars promise to bring the entire field together. The cars have been engineered specifically for better racing through new aerodynamic changes.

For the first time since 1983, ground effect returns to the F1 cars that will grace the grids in 2022. It will help drivers stay close to each other while racing by reducing their loss of overall downforce.

New front and rear wing designs alongside a reworked floor will help reduce the propensity of dirty air, a scourge for the modern-day F1 driver.

F1 will also use a new fuel called E10 as they attempt to reduce their carbon footprint on the planet.

F1 has confirmed new wheels will be used from the 2022 season. The new wheels will be 18 inches in size and will run on low-profile tires for the first time.

Tire manufacturers Pirelli have also worked to reduce the heating and excessive sliding of tires.

F1 is heavily committed to the safety and wellbeing of drivers and this has translated into the new car designs and rules. In light of Romain Grosjean's death-defying crash in Bahrain, F1 has made rules to make the chassis stronger while also ensuring the safety of the fuel tank and battery pack in the car.

