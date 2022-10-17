"The maximum is reached"- F1 CEO has no plans of going beyond 24 races in a season's calendar

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali plans to have no more than 24 races in one season, as he believes that would be the limit.

The calendar for the upcoming F1 season was released earlier, which contains a record-breaking number of 24 races. The highest number of races that a year ever had was in 2022, with 23 planned races, but owing to the cancelation of the Russian Grand Prix, only 22 were being conducted. Next year's calendar, however, has fixed 23 races in many different parts of the world.

While many think it's a big number, Domenicali, who believes that this is the limit, has noted:

“The venues are chosen around this number. There are many factors that are taken into account, but the number of grands prix is clear. At 24, the maximum is reached."

Currently, there can be a maximum of 25 races per season according to the Concorde Agreement, which is set to be revised in 2026. However, Domenicali believes no more than 24 races would be required. He stated that there was a time when Formula 1 had 15 races, but now there are more fans around the world, and hence, a greater number of races.

F1 CEO reveals officials were trying to "strike a balance" between the continents

Formula 1 will be touring all around the world for the upcoming season, with three races in the USA alone and the rest spread out between Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, with the traditional race in Melbourne, Australia. There have been many questions regarding the schedule of the races and the carbon emission, which looks quite different from the propositions of F1's zero-carbon project.

In response to this concern, Stefano Domenicali stated that the officials were trying to strike a balance between the races in Europe, America, and the Middle East:

“One third of the races will take place in Europe, another third in America and the Middle East, and the last third in the Far East.”

He further explained:

“When creating the race calendar, the financial side is very important. There are many more offers than dates on the calendar. We take into account the beauty of the track itself, the investment, the activities for the fans, and the interest of the teams and manufacturers involved.”

Though there are more races now than there ever were in a single year in F1, many fans are not satisfied with the calendar. Most demand for some of the races to be scrapped off and be replaced with other tracks, such as the South African GP, the Indian GP, or the German GP. There were reports of a possible return to the South African Grand Prix, but nothing was confirmed by the authorities.

