F1 chief quips if it wasn't for Max Verstappen 2023 has been a great season 

Liberty Media boss Greg Maffei claimed apart from Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023, the season has delivered on all fronts in terms of racing and competition between other teams and drivers.

The Red Bull driver has been in a league of his own since the beginning of the season as he has won 12 out of 14 races and is currently on a 10-race win streak. It is only a matter of time before he wins his third consecutive driver's championship and also breaks the record for most race wins in a season by winning two more races.

At an event hosted by investment company Goldman Sachs, Maffei claimed that the sport is very attractive right now apart from Max Verstappen's dominance, which he joked could only be broken in a manner similar to American figure skater Tonya Harding breaking his legs. He said:

“The reality is, we have a very attractive competitive product, other than the fact that Max is that fast. Short of breaking his legs like Tonya Harding, I’m not sure what we can do about that."

“But he’s a phenom. He’s driving what seems to be the fastest car and he’s driving it very well. If you look at the lines he’s taking, how aggressive those lines are, but how well he’s able to navigate them, it is truly stunning. And you can see statistically why he is faster than anybody else.”

Max Verstappen analyzes his performance in the Friday Practice Sessions

The Dutch driver wasn't entirely pleased with the performance of the car in the first two practice sessions in Singapore as he finished third and eighth respectively.

As per F1.com, Max Verstappen said:

“Our performance today was unexpected. We tried quite a few different things in FP2 and some worked, and some didn’t. We never really got the car together today, I struggled with the balance especially, so there are quite a few things to work on with the team tonight."

Singapore is one of the only tracks that Max Verstappen has not won thus far in his career and is yet to start from pole position. However, given the results that he has been producing in the 2023 season, it would be difficult to bet on anyone else apart from him to take yet another race win at the end of the weekend.