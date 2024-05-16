F1 commentator David Croft enjoys date night with fiancé after announcing Imola GP absence

For the past few years, David Croft has been the voice of Formula 1 races. The British broadcaster is currently the Sky Sports 'Lead Commentator' for F1.

Ahead of the upcoming Imola Grand Prix, Croft announced his absence from the event, breaking his 100% attendance record with Sky Sports since 2012. Harry Benjamin will take over for Croft this weekend and he will be joined by Karun Chandhok in the commentator's box at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Croft was recently out on a 'date night' with his fiance Laura Bradley at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in London. The couple visited the theater to watch the live performance of the popular American rock band, The Black Crowes.

Croft wrote on Instagram:

"Date night with @lozbradley what we’d like to call ‘Happiness Bastards’ @theblackcrowes at the Hammy Odeon, legendary venue, legendary band"

While it is rare to see the icon miss an F1 weekend, especially one as important as the Imola GP, Croft will also be missing the races at Austria and Azerbaijan this season. He will be returning to the paddock for the Monaco Grand Prix next weekend.

David Croft has been actively involved with Formula 1 since 2006. Since 2012, he has graced every race with his trademark announcement, 'Lights out and away we go!.' The 53-year-old broadcaster announced his engagement to his long-time partner Laura Bradley in December 2023.

More about Harry Benjamin, David Croft's replacement at the Imola Grand Prix

Harry Benjamin is a renowned voiceover artist and the lead F1 commentator for BBC 5 Live. He has previously commentated on Formula 2, Formula 3, and Porsche Super Cup races. Benjamin has also been the voice of various prestigious motorsport events hosted by Ferrari, Goodwood, and A2RL (Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League).

Harry Benjamin worked as the lead commentator for the inaugural season of F1 Academy and is a cast member of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series from season six onward. Apart from racing, Benjamin has also been a voiceover artist for Arsenal FC.

Benjamin recently spoke about replacing David Croft in the commentator's booth for the Imola GP. The Brit said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast:

"I’m very excited. I mean, big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it. What a track to do it at as well, Imola, and stood alongside Karun (in the commentary box) too. I’m honored."

Benjamin trained as an actor at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. After working as an actor for a while, he switched to media production in 2019. Since then, he has been a part of several motorsport events and podcasts.