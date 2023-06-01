F1 commentator Jack Nicholls axed from Formula E role due to alleged inappropriate behavior

BBC F1 commentator Jack Nicholls has been sacked by the Formula E series after allegations of inappropriate behavior on his part.

The Brit, who is a commentator on Netflix's hit show 'Drive to Survive', also provides F1 coverage for BBC. As per The Times, Nicolls lost his job after the Formula E championship conducted an external investigation by an employment specialist.

In their statement, the series said:

“Formula E can confirm that an investigation was carried out in response to complaints of inappropriate behavior received about Jack Nicholls. Following this investigation, Jack Nicholls’s contract to provide race commentary was terminated.”

As per sources, the investigation began after a formal complaint in March and uncovered allegations of inappropriate touching made by three individuals, one of whom had been in a relationship with Nicholls.

Jack Nicholls’s departure was confirmed before this weekend’s race weekend in Jakarta and he has been replaced by commentator Ben Edwards for the remaining seven races of the season.

“Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken" - Jack Nicholls

The commentator stated that he accepted his actions and resected the decision taken after the investigation but revealed that he was disappointed. He also apologized for his actions that may have caused harm to other people.

In his statement, Nicholls said:

“Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologize unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that have made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behavior in the future.”

Other than his role with Formula E, Jack Nicolls also has covered every Formula One race since 2016 for BBC Radio 5 Live and his commentary has been heavily featured on Netflix's F1 series 'Drive to Survive' making his voice recognizable to a global audience.

As per the Guardian, Nicholls has not been investigated by the BBC, he stepped aside from its coverage of last weekend’s Formula One Monaco Grand Prix as a result of Formula E’s findings. The BBC contracts out its Formula One coverage to the production company IMG, which continues to employ Nicholls.

