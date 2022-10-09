"No respect for the life of the driver; Totally unacceptable"- F1 fraternity reacts to shocking Pierre Gasly-tractor incident at 2022 Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly happened to pass a recovery tractor during the 2022 F1 Japenese Grand Prix, and was enraged because of the same. This happened when the track was under heavy rain. The Frenchman was going at high speeds when he passed the tractor, which was dangerously close to the track.
It could have turned out to be life-threatening as even with a little loss of traction (something which is very common during races in these conditions), he could have crashed into it. The entire Formula 1 fraternity and officials took notice of the same. In the heat of the moment, Gasly shouted on his radio:
"God, what? what? What is this tractor? What is this tractor on track?... This is unacceptable."
During the same race back in the 2014 season at Suzuka, something similar happened. On the 43rd lap of the race, a tractor was present on the track, and Jules Bianchi lost control of his car on the same part and crashed head-to-head into the tractor. The incident put Bianchi in a coma for almost nine months and ultimately cost him his life.
Since then, following safety measures, it has become a rule in F1 that a race shall not continue until the track is completely clear. Bianchi's death is the latest to ever happen in F1, but what happened today could have been equally dangerous.
F1 fraternity infuriated upon the entire "Gasly-tractor" incident
After the drivers and teams noticed this happen, they immediately voiced themselves on social media as this was a major blunder from the officials. Christian Horner (Red Bull's team principal), Sergio Perez, and others were the first to speak.
Bianchi's incident is one of the worst to ever happen in the history of the sport. His father even posted about this on Instagram.
This could have been dangerous if Gasly had taken an alternative racing line, but luckily that did not happen. The race was soon red-flagged due to heavy rain and no visibility.
