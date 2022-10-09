"No respect for the life of the driver; Totally unacceptable"- F1 fraternity reacts to shocking Pierre Gasly-tractor incident at 2022 Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly happened to pass a recovery tractor during the 2022 F1 Japenese Grand Prix, and was enraged because of the same. This happened when the track was under heavy rain. The Frenchman was going at high speeds when he passed the tractor, which was dangerously close to the track.

It could have turned out to be life-threatening as even with a little loss of traction (something which is very common during races in these conditions), he could have crashed into it. The entire Formula 1 fraternity and officials took notice of the same. In the heat of the moment, Gasly shouted on his radio:

"God, what? what? What is this tractor? What is this tractor on track?... This is unacceptable."

During the same race back in the 2014 season at Suzuka, something similar happened. On the 43rd lap of the race, a tractor was present on the track, and Jules Bianchi lost control of his car on the same part and crashed head-to-head into the tractor. The incident put Bianchi in a coma for almost nine months and ultimately cost him his life.

Since then, following safety measures, it has become a rule in F1 that a race shall not continue until the track is completely clear. Bianchi's death is the latest to ever happen in F1, but what happened today could have been equally dangerous.

Martin Brundle @MBrundleF1 Should have been an instant red flag with a stricken car in a critical position in those conditions. Clearly debris on track too. Should NEVER EVER be a tractor on track until the cars are all collected up behind a safety car or in the pits. Gasly can’t take all the blame here Should have been an instant red flag with a stricken car in a critical position in those conditions. Clearly debris on track too. Should NEVER EVER be a tractor on track until the cars are all collected up behind a safety car or in the pits. Gasly can’t take all the blame here

F1 fraternity infuriated upon the entire "Gasly-tractor" incident

After the drivers and teams noticed this happen, they immediately voiced themselves on social media as this was a major blunder from the officials. Christian Horner (Red Bull's team principal), Sergio Perez, and others were the first to speak.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Christian Horner: It's totally unacceptable. We lost Jules Bianchi here.. what was it five or six years ago? That should never ever happen. There needs to be a full investigation as to why a recovery vehicle was on circuit. Checo reported it to us. Christian Horner: It's totally unacceptable. We lost Jules Bianchi here.. what was it five or six years ago? That should never ever happen. There needs to be a full investigation as to why a recovery vehicle was on circuit. Checo reported it to us.

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track?



We lost Jules because of that mistake.



What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!!



I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track! How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track? We lost Jules because of that mistake.What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!! I hope this is the last time ever I see a crane on track!

Lando Norris @LandoNorris Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable. Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable.

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Seidl asked on Lando's tweet: It's clear what happened there must not happen. It's for discussions with the FIA and race directors behind closed doors and we need to work with them on that. Seidl asked on Lando's tweet: It's clear what happened there must not happen. It's for discussions with the FIA and race directors behind closed doors and we need to work with them on that.

Bianchi's incident is one of the worst to ever happen in the history of the sport. His father even posted about this on Instagram.

Crash F1 @CRASH_NET_F1



“No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules memory” #JapaneseGP Jules Bianchi’s father has posted this on Instagram“No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules memory” #F1 Jules Bianchi’s father has posted this on Instagram “No respect for the life of the driver, no respect for Jules memory” #F1 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/NROr8EFp4k

This could have been dangerous if Gasly had taken an alternative racing line, but luckily that did not happen. The race was soon red-flagged due to heavy rain and no visibility.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes