F1 to conduct "detailed analysis and clarification exercise" after a controversial end to 2021 title fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

F1’s regulatory body FIA and the World Motorsport Council have agreed to have a "detailed analysis and clarification" exercise to review the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Post the Annual General Assembly, the regulatory body released a statement addressing the measures that will be taken. This comes after the chaos and controversy surrounding the final lap of the race.

Addressing the controversial F1 finale and the measures to be taken, the FIA statement said:

“Following the presentation of a report regarding the sequence of events that took place following the incident on Lap 53 of the Grand Prix and in a constant drive for improvement, the FIA President proposed to the World Motor Sport Council that a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties will now take place.”

FIA @fia



fia.com/news/statement… Statement of the FIA World Motor Sport Council Statement of the FIA World Motor Sport Councilfia.com/news/statement…

According to the FIA there has been a 'significant misunderstanding and reaction' from teams, drivers, the motorsport community and fans. They believe it is due to incidents on lap 53, and radio communications between race control and teams in the F1 Abu Dhabi GP.

FIA have decided to probe the Abu Dhabi GP incident with F1 teams and drivers

FIA believe the arguments, backlash, controversy and fan outrage have ‘tarnished’ F1’s image and the celebrations for Max Verstappen’s drivers championship and Mercedes’ constructor’s title. These are due at the FIA Annual Prize Giving Gala on December 16, 2021 in Paris.

Announcing an analysis of the matter to get feedback, the FIA said:

“This matter will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials.”

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 #AbuDhabiGP Drivers will be involved with the review and analysis, with the FIA stating it wants “meaningful feedback and conclusions to be made before the beginning of the 2022 season”. #F1 Drivers will be involved with the review and analysis, with the FIA stating it wants “meaningful feedback and conclusions to be made before the beginning of the 2022 season”. #F1 #AbuDhabiGP

Also Read Article Continues below

Mercedes will contemplate whether to appeal the stewards’ decision from the Abu Dhabi F1 race at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, the FIA has assured that they will discuss the matter with the teams and drivers and reach the needful conclusions before the 2022 season.

Edited by Aditya Singh