"Consistently being in the points" possible with Alfa Romeo, claims Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas believes he can consistently be in the points with Alfa Romeo in 2022. The Finn feels a new era of regulatory changes in F1 could help his new team become more competitive.

Bottas sat down for a post-season interview with gpfans.com where he discussed his chances for 2022 with his new team. Bottas said:

"I feel like that's the beauty of these new regulations, and the budget cap, and everything, that I feel like anything is possible. I definitely feel like Alfa Romeo, it should be higher up than it is now, at least from what I've seen at the factory and the people, the motivation and everything. That's the beauty of the new regs, you just don't know, so it's quite hard to accept."

However, the 32-year-old does also understand that his expectations need to be grounded in reality. Bottas went on to add:

"For sure, I'm realistic. I don't think we're going to be consistently fighting for the wins next year, like [we did] with Mercedes, but consistently being in the points in the first year with the team, I think that is possible. There are so many variables and so many things that will eventually affect how it's going to be."

Valtteri Bottas moved from one of the most dominant teams in the history of F1 to a team that finished in P9. They are also expected to operate on a more stringent budget. Alfa Romeo Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur has confirmed that the team has signed new sponsorship deals which will help their cause monetarily.

Valtteri Bottas 'sure' Guanyu Zhou will 'develop quickly' at Alfa Romeo

Vallteri Bottas is sure that new teammate Guanyu Zhou will 'develop quickly' in F1. The 22-year-old is set to make his debut in the sport alongside Bottas at Alfa Romeo after an impressive F2 season in 2021.

Speaking to The Race about the first Chinese driver to secure an F1 seat, Bottas said:

“As a driver, your first year in F1 is never easy. There’s always lots of things to learn. But nowadays, every team is so professional there’s lots of people that the drivers, they get so much support, so much coaching and help that I’m sure that he (Guanyu Zhou) will develop quickly.”

Bottas is hoping to forge a partnership with Zhou similar to the one he shared with Lewis Hamilton during their time at Mercedes.

