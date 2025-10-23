The FIA’s cost cap certification process for the 2024 F1 season has been delayed well beyond its usual timeline, sparking speculation of potential financial regulation breaches by one or more teams. Usually, the certificates confirming teams' compliance with the sport’s financial rules are issued by early September. However, with no announcement past mid-October, fans and insiders are questioning whether new investigations are underway.

The cost cap, introduced in 2021, was designed to bring greater parity between teams by limiting how much they can spend during a season. Initially set at $140 million, it was later reduced to $135 million. For 2026, the FIA has approved an increase to $215 million, considering inflation, expanded operations, and the entry of Audi as Formula 1’s 11th team.

Under these financial regulations, all F1 teams must submit their spending documentation for review by March 31 of every year. The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration then examines the accounts to determine whether teams have stayed within the permitted limit. If everything is in order, teams receive compliance certificates. This year’s delay has drawn attention because previous delays were linked to breaches.

An FIA spokesperson, speaking to The Race, confirmed the situation but offered little detail, saying:

“The FIA’s Cost Cap Administration is in the process of finalising the review of the 2024 submissions from teams and power unit manufacturers, the result of which is expected to be communicated shortly."

"The FIA does not comment on individual submissions made by specific teams and/or powerunit manufacturers and, as per established practice, the results of the review will be made public once assessment of all submissions are completed and finalized," they added.

While F1 insists the process is ongoing, the long silence has created unease across the paddock. The last time there was a delay, both Red Bull and Aston Martin were found to have breached cost cap rules in 2022.

Former Red Bull Team Principal, Christian Horner, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem at Imola. Source: Getty

The consequences of exceeding the limit vary. Minor overspend breaches (less than 5%) can result in financial penalties or reductions in wind tunnel time. On the other hand, material breaches (over 5%) carry the risk of championship point deductions, suspension, or even exclusion from the standings.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem previously voiced frustration at how resource-intensive and controversial the cost cap enforcement has become. He said the system has created more “headaches” than expected, expressing a desire to remove it altogether.

Reports emerge of a possible F1 cost cap breach by two teams after delay in FIA’s final verdict

Max Verstappen (right) and Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull Racing before the F1 Emilia-Romagna GP. Source: Getty

Reports from Sky Italia have suggested that the delay may stem from potential breaches by two unnamed teams. The network also remarked that “none of the ten on the grid have yet received compliance certificates,” adding that “the fake situations under FIA scrutiny” may be the reason for the holdup.

Independent outlet The Perceval Post echoed the claim, suggesting that more than one team’s finances are being examined in detail. While there has been no official confirmation, this extended review period mirrors the 2022 scenario when the FIA took additional weeks to complete its investigation into the books of Red Bull and Aston Martin.

That year, the FIA’s confirmation arrived during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, where it officially announced Red Bull’s breach of the 2021 cost cap. Following an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA), F1 fined them $7 million and docked 10% of its aerodynamic testing time for 2023.

The breach was classified as “minor” (under 5%), but it set a strong precedent for how seriously the FIA would enforce its financial rules. Aston Martin, meanwhile, was fined $450,000 for a procedural mistake involving miscalculated expenses. Despite the penalty, Red Bull went on to win both the F1 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships in 2023, amid criticism over the FIA’s delayed communication and perceived leniency.

With the Mexico GP again approaching on the 2025 calendar, many in the paddock have drawn parallels. The FIA has also introduced a higher cost cap for 2026, citing inflation and expanded operations, a move that some fans believe could once again favor the sport’s wealthiest teams, particularly Red Bull, whose spending history remains under close watch.

