F1 'Crashgate' scandal team principal makes a return to the sport

One of the instigators of the infamous F1 'Crashgate' saga in 2008, Flavio Briatore, will be making a return to the sport. Briatore, the former Benetton and Renault team principal, will be providing support in an unofficial capacity to grow the sport on a commercial basis.

The Italian has been one of the most successful team principals in the sport. His teams, Benetton and Renault, provided a launching pad to Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso respectively at the start of their careers. Both drivers went on to win two world championships under his stewardship.

A brief statement issued by F1 said::

“Flavio Briatore, in his capacity as a long-serving ambassador for Formula 1, will continue to support us in building our relationships with existing and potential promoters and partners, and develop commercial and entertainment collaborations as we continue to grow this incredible sport.”

Briatore himself released a statement on social media expressing his delight at receiving the opportunity. He said:

“I am pleased and honored to be able to continue to support the commercial and entertainment development of F1, the sport that I love and that has been such an important part of my professional life.”

What was the F1 'Crashgate' scandal?

The F1 'Crashgate' scandal took place at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix. During the race, an ill-timed safety car brought out by Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr.'s crash forced the entire grid into a sub-optimal early pitstop.

The development surprisingly gave the advantage to the other Renault driver, Fernando Alonso. Finding himself leading the race all of a sudden, Alonso never looked back and cruised to a win.

Almost a year later, Piquet Jr. was unceremoniously fired by Renault. Subsequently, news emerged that team principal Flavio Briatore and senior personnel Pat Symonds had orchestrated Piquet's crash.

Piquet Jr. was asked to crash his car at that very moment, which ultimately resulted in his team-mate Alonso gaining a huge advantage over the rest of the field to win the race.

In the aftermath, Briatore was banned from the sport for life while Symonds received a five-year ban. The bans, however, were subsequently lifted. Symonds made a return to the paddock with Virgin Racing and Williams, and is currently the Chief Technical Officer for F1. It now appears that Briatore will be joining the same sport, albeit in a somewhat unofficial capacity.

