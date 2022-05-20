F1 debutant Juri Vips and Fernando Alonso reprimanded for impeding George Russell and Lewis Hamilton respectively in FP1 of 2022 Spanish GP

Juri Vips and Fernando Alonso have received reprimands for their transgressions in FP1. Red Bull Junior Team driver Juri Vips, who was driving for the first time in a free practice session, received a reprimand for impeding George Russell, who was on a fast lap. In the report, it was mentioned that the team had provided Vips with incorrect information due to a software issue.

The Stewards' report read:

“The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 36 (Juri Vips) and team representatives and examined video evidence. The team manager indicated that the team had provided the driver the wrong information having had a software issue.”

It further stated:

“Thus the driver was following the team’s advice, but was certainly driving slowly on the racing line and forced car 63 to take evasive action thereby unnecessarily impeding. Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Fernando Alonso receives his first reprimand of the Spanish GP weekend

Fernando Alonso himself suffered a reprimand for impeding Lewis Hamilton on his fast lap. The incident was shown live where the Spaniard was driving slowly on the racing line and did not move out of the way for the seven-time world champion on his fast lap.

The Stewards' report stated that Fernando Alonso had impeded Hamilton's Mercedes by driving slowly on the racing line between Turn 12 and 13.

The report read:

“The stewards reviewed video evidence and determined that the driver of car 14 (Alonso) was driving slowly on the racing line between turn 12 and turn 13 and unnecessarily impeded car 44 (Hamilton), requiring car 44 to take avoiding action. Consistent with the drivers’ request for the Stewards to enforce impeding during P1 and P2 this season, the Stewards issue a Reprimand (driving).”

It further stated:

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

Lewis Hamilton was lucky to escape major damage as he took evasive action on his lap. It could have proven disastrous for Alonso's weekend as well.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi