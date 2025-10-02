F1 driver George Russell sets the record straight on Mercedes contract extension

Mercedes driver George Russell claimed that he had still not signed a contract extension with the German team ahead of the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix this weekend. The British driver has been one of the standouts and has even managed to secure a race win in Canada, becoming one of four drivers to claim victory thus far.

The 27-year-old has been in the Top 4 of the driver's standings for the majority of the season and has taken over the role of lead driver. After initially signing a contract extension in 2023, his deal with the Brackley-based outfit ends after Abu Dhabi.

Although there have been several reports claiming that he had signed a new contract with Mercedes, in the pre-race press conference in Singapore, George Russell set the record straight regarding the subject and said:

"Surprise. No dates to give you. I told you you'd be the first to know when there's something to report. I think for any driver, when you get to a certain point in your career, things have to be done right.

"Every time you renew a contract, it's the most important one of your life and it has to be done with good care. There's nothing to worry about, and it will get done when it gets done."

Russell also revealed that he was feeling better physically after his bout with illness in Baku a couple of weeks ago.

George Russell previews the 2025 Singapore GP weekend

Mercedes driver George Russell expressed optimism about the team's chances of delivering a strong performance around the streets of Singapore, referencing his excellent performances in the past two editions.

In the press conference, the four-time F1 race winner remarked:

"I think the last two years, we've been reasonably good. Ferrari are often very strong here. They were on pole two years ago, and last year they were looking really strong until Q3, which sort of ruined their weekend. And of course, we know McLaren at the hot races, high tyre degradation circuits, are exceptionally strong. So I expect McLaren and Ferrari to be the two teams out in front."

He added that the changes to the new layout of the Marina Bay Circuit have been better for racing ever since it changed in 2022:

"I think the biggest thing for Singapore that's improved the race is removing the last sector corners. Now it’s a much nicer flow to the circuit, and I think we're all in agreement that we hope the circuit stays like this and doesn't return to its previous state."

Despite his strong turn of pace around the iconic street circuit, George Russell has not finished higher than P4 in Singapore, which he achieved in the 2024 edition.

