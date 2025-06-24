F1 driver pays tribute to Nico Hulkenberg for getting more out of the car 'than he should’

Gabriel Bortoleto believes that Nico Hulkenberg has been extracting more performance from the car than expected. Speaking to the Motorsport Network, the Sauber rookie praised the experienced German for consistently maximising every opportunity to deliver strong results.

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg has emerged as the sole points scorer for Sauber so far in 2025, finishing fifth in the Spanish Grand Prix and eighth in Canada. The 38-year-old currently sits 11th in the Drivers’ Championship with 20 points, while Bortoleto is still chasing his first points in Formula 1.

Acknowledging the gap, Bortoleto described Hulkenberg as an exceptional talent on the grid. He noted that while their qualifying and race pace have occasionally been close, the German driver’s experience and ability to make the most of any situation set him apart. The 20-year-old Brazilian added that he has much to learn from his veteran teammate, particularly in how to consistently extract the car’s full potential.

Ad

Trending

Praising Nico Hulkenberg as a talent and teammate, Bortoleto said:

“I've said it before: Nico gets more out of the car than he should be able to. He's an excellent driver and I admire what he does a lot. In qualifying and races we're close in pace, which gives me confidence. But he just takes every opportunity. I think that's mainly because of his experience: he sees things in the race that I don't see yet. I learn a lot from that.”

Ad

Nico Hulkenberg is looking forward to a ‘reset’ season with Audi in 2026

Nico Hulkenberg believes that the 2026 season, when Sauber transitions into the Audi F1 Team, will serve as a reset for the entire grid. While acknowledging that some of the current frontrunners may retain an advantage due to their infrastructure, the German driver views the upcoming regulation shift as a fresh and exciting opportunity for both himself and the team. The former Force India driver also noted that the 2026 pecking order will be difficult to predict, with no clear indication yet of which manufacturer might emerge as the strongest contender.

Ad

Speaking to F1 TV on his opportunity with the Audi F1 team in 2026, Nico Hulkenberg said:

“It's such a reset and a white piece of paper that everyone starts from. It's impossible to predict anything. The big four teams have an advantage in terms of infrastructure and all these kinds of things. But it's a good opportunity, because it is a reset, it is a fresh start for everyone with these new regulations. It's extremely exciting and a good opportunity for everyone, including ourselves. We need to work hard, we need to work focused on it and hopefully we'll come out on the right side of it.”

Ad

After returning to Formula 1 with Haas in 2023 following a three-year hiatus, Nico Hülkenberg has rediscovered his form and passion for the sport. Between 2020 and 2022, the former Renault driver served as a super-sub across multiple teams during the pandemic, stepping in for COVID-affected drivers. These performances reignited interest in his full-time return.

Following two solid seasons with Haas, Hulkenberg became one of the first drivers to secure his future early in 2024, signing with Sauber ahead of its transition to Audi in 2026. In contrast, several of his peers, including Valtteri Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, and Sergio Perez, found themselves edged out or uncertain about their futures.

Now in his first season with the Hinwil-based squad, the 38-year-old has delivered competitive performances despite the team’s struggles. As Sauber prepares to become the Audi works team in 2026, Nico Hulkenberg is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the project’s direction and potentially his legacy within it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More