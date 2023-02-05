F1 drivers' concerns about burnout from 24-race-long calendar is 'secondary', says GPDA head

Formula 1 drivers are concerned about burnout as F1 adds more races to the calendar each year. However, Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GDPA) head Alex Wurz has deemed these concerns as 'secondary' while the real issue, according to him, is the response of the audience.

A record 23 races are scheduled to be held from March to November this year, making 2023 the longest season in the sport's history. Had the Chinese Grand Prix not been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, there would have been a 24th race too.

While more races are good from fans' perspective, they are detrimental to those working in the sport, especially the drivers.

GDPA head Alex Wurz, in a conversation with PlanetF1, stated that burnout is a real concern among drivers.

“Of course, we have to ensure that the acting individuals are not burned out by too many races over the years, something the drivers are considering as a concern. As well as the concern that the audience accept more races.”

He added:

“Certainly we know that what sells F1 is the tracks and the product is the drivers themselves. So there is a factor to ensure they are razor sharp and remain excited to do many races at every race and every interview, which is a fact we have and will debate ongoingly with F1 stakeholders.”

The former Austrian professional racing driver, however, stated that the strain on the drivers is 'secondary' and believes that F1 can find the right balance, as NASCAR has done.

“The challenge is a potential overload and saturation of our audience. It is a balancing act between the business needs and the market reaction. The strain on drivers themselves is perhaps secondary. But if NASCAR manages the human factor, we should be able to do so too if we elect to do more races”

“It is not sustainable” - Mercedes boss plans to cutback travel during 2023 F1 season

It is not just the drivers who are concerned about the ill effects of a 23-race season. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has spoken about how a long season could take a toll on himself and his team personnel.

The Austrian billionaire spoke about the “need to find a solution” for the upcoming season. He said (via PA, PlanetF1):

"It is not sustainable for anyone to do 24 races. The drivers have to, but we start on Monday in the office and go through until the end of the week. We need to find a solution, and I think the race team will skip a few races every year in order to survive."

He added:

“There are a few individuals that can take over some of my tasks. Not physically being at the race meeting doesn’t mean that I am not at the race. I have a full intercom setup. There is a race support room at the factory, and I will be part of every single debriefing. I just won’t be there physically.”

