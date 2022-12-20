F1 drivers gagged as FIA issues directive against making political statements

F1 drivers will now be required to consult the FIA before making political statements. With this change in mandate, the FIA is trying to align with the International Olympic Committee on matters of political neutrality.

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 Sebastian Vettel: *retires*



FIA: NOW is the time to make change!! Sebastian Vettel: *retires*FIA: NOW is the time to make change!!

Various drivers, namely Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have used their massive platforms to speak out against socio-political issues around the world in a bid to make the sport one that aligns with their own personal beliefs.

However, the latest FIA amendment now dictates that drivers and other team personnel must consult the sport's main authority before making political comments. Part of the new amendment now prohibits:

"The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principal of neutrality promoted by the FIA under its Statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for International Competitions, or by the relevant ASN for National Competitions within their jurisdiction."

The FIA wants to make F1 more compliant with the rules of the International Olympic Committee, which strives to be a force of 'political neutrality'. An FIA spokesperson stated:

"The ISC has been updated in alignment with the political neutrality of sport as a universal fundamental ethical principle of the Olympic Movement, enshrined in the IOC Code of Ethics, together with the principle of the universality set out in Article 1.2."

While the general consensus amongst F1 drivers regarding the new mandate is largely speculative, drivers will now have to think twice before speaking their minds.

Mercedes boss claims F1 can have a positive social impact in the Middle East

Matt Gallagher @MattyWTF1 The FIA banning drivers from making political, religious or personal statements without strict permission smells a bit off to me The FIA banning drivers from making political, religious or personal statements without strict permission smells a bit off to me

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims F1 can have a positive social impact by racing in the Middle East. The Austrian executive believes traveling to Middle Eastern countries will put a public spotlight on the various issues that run amok in such countries. Toto Wolff said in Abu Dhabi:

"I’m still of the belief that when you have such a big sporting event in a country, it puts the spotlight on that country. I think that can trigger change, because things can’t be hidden any more. And that’s the kind of positive that I think a sport can do."

Wolff further said:

"Things are being addressed. Is it like we want it to be? No. Is it the kind of cultural standards that we have in Europe? Maybe not. Where we go, and the people I speak to, I see process and I see change. That’s maybe because we are Formula 1, where we go may be different, but I see that we have an impact."

F1 has come under considerable scrutiny from groups around the world who believe that racing in the Middle East is like turning a blind eye to all of the issues that these countries tend to have. Countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE are notorious for their poor human rights records and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes that the sport could incite positive change in these countries by putting them in front of the public eye - effectively bringing their various issues to light.

It remains to be seen how drivers will digest the new rules mandated to them by the FIA. It will be especially interesting to see how drivers like Lewis Hamilton get along with the FIA in the coming years.

Poll : 0 votes