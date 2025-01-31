F1 drivers union breaks silence on FIA's new guidelines where a driver could get banned for misconduct

The relationship between F1 drivers and FIA reached a breaking point last year. With drivers expressing their discontent over the swearing clampdown, they hoped for a change in the policies of the FIA. However, the international governing body doubled down on the crackdown, and the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) has broken its silence on the matter.

Max Verstappen and FIA had a feud. The Dutchman was penalized with a day of community service for swearing in at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix press conference. This was not perceived in good faith by the drivers and hoped that the FIA would relax the stringency around such matters.

However, over the winter break, the international regulatory body was again brought into daylight. They revised how drivers could be fined and even suspended from race weekends for swearing or making statements against the FIA.

With fans awaiting a response from the GPDA, chairman Alex Wurz revealed how the drivers' union was not consulted regarding such changes.

"No, there was no consultation. Could be room for improvement that we [the FIA and the GPDA] are working out [these things] together... In this case, we are not involved. I'm not sure if the FIA has involved their own FIA drivers' commission. That's something I don't know about. Let's hope that we don't have many fines being collected," Wurz said, Racingnews365.

On the other hand, drivers were also unhappy with how the stewarding was done during Grand Prix weekends.

McLaren urges F1 and the FIA to get full-time stewards

Stewards and marshalls are often the unsung heroes during a race weekend. While the race officials are bemoaned for their subpar governing of the race more often than not, stewards are not paid for these jobs and act as volunteers to help the Grand Prix to take place.

McLaren Racing CEO, Zak Brown, pointed out this fact and urged that a system of full-time stewards should be incorporated, via Autosport:

"To have part-time, unpaid stewards in a multi-billion-dollar sport where everything is on the line to make the right call... I don’t think we are set up for success by not having full-time stewards. The individuals are fine but the rulebook is too restrictive. I’d like us to take a step back, loosen it up. Have full-time stewards who can make more of a subjective decision of whether that was right or wrong," Brown said.

Brown further added:

"So, if we have to pay for it, in the big scheme of things I do not think it will be a significant amount. If it comes back to McLaren where you pay a percentage and what F1 will pay and what the FIA will pay, if you break up that fee, it is not that much but I think it is that important."

The 2025 F1 season is slated to start on March 16 at the Albert Park Circuit in Australia.

