F1 drivers will find it difficult to overtake in Bahrain GP after intervention by FIA

The overtaking advantage for all drivers will be reduced at the Bahrain Grand Prix after the FIA has mandated changes in the DRS zone ahead of the 2023 F1 season.

Ahead of the 2023 season, the FIA has been making quite a few changes to some of the most prominent tracks on the F1 calendar. Adding onto the same is the first DRS zone at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Since the first straight has an ease of overtake for whoever has the advantage of the Drag Reduction System (DRS), changes are being made to make it harder. The start of the DRS point will be shifted down by 80 meters, so after exiting the final corner on the track, drivers will not be able to open the rear wing of their car until the first 250 meters on the main straight, in contrast to 170 meters, which was the starting point of the DRS zone until 2022.

1)Overtaking there will be harder, and drivers will favour attacking in the following straight

2)Having lower drag will be more important, especially through the upper plane

This change will perhaps make the circuit more competitive. There are a total of three DRS zones in Bahrain, and the reduction in the length of just one might turn out to be crucial to increase entertainment for most spectators.

F1 to see changes on multiple tracks

Bahrain is not the only circuit that will be undergoing change for the 2023 season of Formula 1. Other tracks, including Albert Park (Australian GP), and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spanish GP), are two of the tracks that will be undergoing minor changes that will have a huge impact on the competitiveness of a race.

The Australian Grand Prix, which underwent some changes ahead of the race in 2022, saw itself having four DRS zones instead of the traditional three. However, right before the race, one of the zones was scrapped off by the FIA due to safety issues. Heading into the 2023 season, it has been revealed that the track will once again have all four zones in use.

The 2023 F1 calendar will feature 23 races



At the same time, the final chicane at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will bid farewell to F1. The chicane was not originally a part of the circuit and was added for Formula 1 GPs much later. However, after much debate, it will be removed for the race that will be held in 2023.

Similar to Bahrain, DRS zone changes are said to be implemented on other tracks as well, which include Baku, Miami, and Jeddah.

