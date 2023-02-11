F1 explained: What is pole position and why is it called that?

The F1 weekend consists of three days of racing action on the track. Fridays are reserved for the first two practice sessions, in which teams go through different setups to best prepare their cars for qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Saturday is arguably the most exciting day of the three days as fans can the cars going full tilt during qualifying after the final practice sessions. Each team is aiming to qualify in the first position, which is known as the 'pole' position.

The 'Pole' position is extremely important to the team and drivers as it provides a significant advantage of a few meters to the driver in the first position in terms of his grid slot. In a sport that is defined by small margins, having an advantage of a few meters at the start of the race could make all the difference.

Currently, Lewis Hamilton holds the record for most pole positions in the sport with 103 poles and has converted many of them into race wins.

“The relationship is on the edge between the FIA and F1" – Karun Chandhok

Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok revealed that the relationship between the sport and FIA is 'on the edge' after the FIA President's recent statements.

FIA President Muhammed Ben Sulayem claimed that the organization has control over the sport. Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast on their YouTube channel, Kandhok mentioned that Ben Sulayem's comments did not sit with the sport, stating:

“The relationship is on the edge between the FIA and F1. Publicly, last year, they played nice. But we know, from behind the scenes in the paddock, it was all getting fractious. From the letter fired across, it is clear that it’s now open war!"

He continued:

“The president of the FIA put strong tweets out which Liberty Media and F1 bosses did not take well. There is confusion. Ben Sulayem implied that the FIA have control over the value of the sport and who it should be sold to. But the 100-year agreement, signed famously by Bernie Ecclestone and Max Mosely, awarded a lease to F1's management which runs to 2110."

“At the time there was the Don King clause which gave the FIA certain veto rights, but that’s no longer valid because F1 has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange. So Ben Sulayem is saying ‘we have control’ but the sport are saying ‘no you don’t’. This is going to rumble on.”

F1’s power on full display. BREAKING: FIA chief Mohammed ben Sulayem gives up hands-on control of F1 as Stefano Domenicali backs drivers over political speech. F1’s power on full display. https://t.co/uczZAeDO0c

After receiving backlash, Ben Sulayem stepped back and gave up all control of his duties over the sport.

