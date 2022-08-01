“Holy hell what is he thinking????” - F1 fans react to Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin move for 2023

Fernando Alonso's shocking decision to move to Aston Martin in 2023 has stirred up a storm on social media. The Spaniard will be moving from Alpine, a team that is currently placed fourth in the championship, to Aston Martin, a team that is struggling to score points. Needless to say, fans were shocked at the announcement.

Here are some of the more hilarious reactions to Fernando Alonso's move to Alpine:

“Holy hell what is he thinking???? This is such a huge downgradeee’’

“NOBODY EXPECTED THAT FOR SURE’’

“if there’s one thing last week taught me is to not set any expectations, and my friends, i did not see this coming’’

“I didn’t see this coming, surely this means Piastri at Alpine. but now the big question is where does Mick go?’’

“Wow, what a move, we need an icon and it’s Alonso. Aston you made my day, Great signing, i am over the moon’’

“@farishasays remember I said I want Daniel to go AM? Now AM is full already 😆 and I didn’t expect Alonso to take this seat’’

“...on a "Multi-Year-Contract" which makes sense for a young-driver. But DAMN!’’

“Alonso was so done with Ocons sh*t he took the second worst signing in his career #F1’’

“Multi year contract? This guy will still be racing when he’s in his 70s 😂’’

“Sorry, no disrespect intended, but I’m wondering why he’d leave Alpine to join a less competitive team?’’

*Bad carreer choices make you stronger*

Fernando Alonso excited to join Aston Martin on a multi-year contract

Fernando Alonso is excited about his move to Aston Martin in 2023.The Spaniard will be on a multi-year contract with Aston Martin, and in a press release he said:

“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. I have known Lawrence [Stroll] and Lance [Stroll] for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula One.’’

Fernando Alonso further added that the team was attracting some great talent, which could result in a jump up the field in the coming season. He said:

“I have watched as the team has systematically attracted great people with winning pedigrees, and I have become aware of the huge commitment to new facilities and resources at Silverstone. No one in Formula One today is demonstrating a greater vision and absolute commitment to winning, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me.’’

Fernando Alonso has made a lot of questionable moves in his career. It will be interesting to see if this one works out for or against him.

