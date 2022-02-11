"I need to talk to Seb’s hair guy" - F1 fans react to Sebastian Vettel's hairline return at Aston Martin 2022 launch

F1 fans have reacted hilariously to the return of Sebastian Vettel's hairline at the 2022 Aston Martin launch. Many fans engaged in a healthy debate over whether or not the four-time world champion got a hair transplant in recent years.

It would seem that F1's greatest comeback took place off the grid, with Vettel rocking a full head of hair after being almost completely bald at the front in older pictures. The German driver is currently keeping a medium-long messy hair look, with a scraggly beard.

After an old image of the four-time world champion's lack of hair emerged on the internet a while ago, fans are now curious as to how the former Red Bull driver has managed to grow what seems to be a full head of hair. One fan theorized:

“not 100% sure he got a transplant. I mean why would he have a transplant and then still the top hair still very thin, in the ‘bald’ photo there is still a bit of hair on the top of his head. His hair has always been thin ever since like 2018-2019 Ferrari. Could be wrong though”

Another fan replied to the original comment, claiming that thin hair at the top of the head is very common after a hair transplant. They wrote:

“When the hair is transplanted, initially the hair will fall out, leaving the new root behind. Then new hair will grow in. It’s probably why he’s let his hair grow longer, to cover up the healing and new hair growing. I think that’s what’s happening”

Other fans pointed out that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also grown a head full of hair in recent years despite being nearly bald in his early career.

Sebastian Vettel open to more off-track races after finishing P2 in RoC

Sebastian Vettel claims he is open to more off-road racing if given the opportunity. The German tried his hand at snow and ice driving in the Race of Champions (RoC), finishing second to nine-time rallying world champion Sebastien Loeb.

Despite pairing up with 2021 Haas rookie Mick Schumacher, the German pair lost out to sim racers Jarno Opmeer and Lucas Blakeley, who showed tremendous pace despite having little real-life racing experience. It wasn't all lost for Sebastian Vettel, however, as the four-time world champion made it to the finals of the 'Champion of Champions' segment, losing out to nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

When asked if he'd be open to racing off-roads in the future, Vettel said:

“Obviously, you saw that I’m still missing a little bit. But I think I enjoy it a lot. I always enjoyed watching what they are doing. It is a different discipline so you’re still having fun with a car but it’s just there are a lot of differences. The sport progresses and there’s more to it than just driving which is also a challenge. So, for sure it’s not easy to just jump into it and be very good at it. You need the time and experience but if somebody is willing to give me a shot and a chance and has a lot of time, I’m happy to look at it.”

Fans are hoping Sebastian Vettel finds pace in his new Aston Martin F1 car in 2022, and definitely not while going sideways off track.

