"Lewis looks like a parent teaching his son" – F1 fans react to video of Lewis Hamilton's interaction with George Russell

Lewis Hamilton’s fans have reacted to the seven-time world champion checking up on his new Mercedes teammate George Russell during the latter’s seat fitting at the team’s factory.

In a video posted on the team’s social media handle, Russell is seen sitting in full racing gear inside one of Mercedes’s previous chassis, when Hamilton walks in to check on him and make sure he is comfortable.

bianca ☁️ ⁴⁴ ˣ ⁶³ @biazzarro i love them lewis looks like a parent teaching his son how to ride a bikei love them lewis looks like a parent teaching his son how to ride a bike 😭 i love them https://t.co/GqJKW1PU5D

Many expect George Russell to bring in new energy to Mercedes and potentially threaten Hamilton’s domination, both within the team and the sport in general. So far, however, the interactions between the pair have been nothing other than mutual respect and admiration.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with the media after Mercedes’s 2022 car launch, Hamilton expressed excitement at working with Russell, saying:

“He was already a part of our team [young driver program]. I’ve seen him around engineering. I’ve seen him over time through the simulator program. I have no doubts he’s going to be a strong competitive competitor. I’m excited to engage with him to collaborate with him. Hopefully our driving styles aren’t too dissimilar.”

Hamilton said he has learned how to engage with his team-mate to extract the best possible results for the team. He further said that harmony between the team’s two drivers is one of the key reasons Mercedes has been able to achieve so many world titles in the last few seasons. The Briton hopes to develop a similar relationship with Russell that he famously enjoyed with former teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton has “never driven anything like” the 2022 car in his career

Lewis Hamilton says he has never driven anything like the 2022 machinery in his nearly 15-year-long F1 career and says the new cars feel uniquely different. Speaking in an interview after the launch of the Mercedes W13, he said:

“The car is so much different to any other car that I’ve driven in the past in terms of the aero balance and how it shifts the mechanical balance. It’s a much different, different machine to drive.”

Hamilton also said that the new machinery requires a lot of work to get it properly set up and needs a “lot of finesse” as well. Nevertheless, he said, he’s excited to tackle the challenge and start the season strong.

After his disappointment at last season’s finale in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton will be looking to finally achieve a record-breaking eight world titles.

