F1 and FIA bosses set to meet to discuss Christian Horner's alleged leak evidence from the Red Bull investigation

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem are set to meet in Bahrain on Friday to discuss the allegations levelled against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner has been accused of inappropriate and controlling behavior by a female employee at Red Bull. The Austrian energy drinks company initiated an internal investigation on the Briton, which ended in him being cleared of any accusations.

Red Bull wanted to respect the privacy of both parties and keep the details of the case private. However, an email leaked 79 pictures of alleged WhatsApp conversations between Horner and the female employee.

Though there was no confirmation that the leaked pictures were real, it took the F1 world by storm. According to Sky Sports, both F1 and FIA heads will meet in Bahrain to discuss the situation surrounding the Red Bull boss.

It was also reported by Sky Sports that Christian Horner was briefly missing from the pit wall during Bahrain GP's third practice session as he went to speak with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Christian Horner shares his thoughts after the conclusion of Red Bull's internal investigation

Red Bull's internal investigation on Christian Horner recently concluded with him being cleared of any accusations against him.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the conclusion, he stated that he was pleased to see the investigation end but did not comment on the case and its details. He added that his focus is on the Bahrain GP and the 2024 F1 season.

"I’m just pleased that the process is over. I obviously can’t comment about it. We’re here very much to focus on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and defend both of our titles. The process has been conducted and concluded. I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain and with the team focused on the season. The team has never been stronger," he said.

Christian Horner has been the longest-running team principal of a single team. He was the youngest team principal when he started at Red Bull in 2005. He has led the Austrian-British outfit to six constructors' world championships, becoming one of the most successful team bosses in F1 history.