F1 Insider backs Max Verstappen against major move away from Red Bull

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has asserted that Max Verstappen would probably continue with Red Bull beyond 2025. Verstappen has been linked with the Toto Wolff-led Mercedes team. Red Bull has been in turmoil for some time with its RB21, and amid everything that happened, Christian Horner was relieved of his duties as team principal.

Verstappen has not been pleased with the prospect of not being able to challenge strongly for the 2025 championship, and amid his frustrations, reports of him going to Mercedes for 2026 have been all over the web.

In regard to the Mercedes-Verstappen reports, Martin Brundle said, via GrandPrix247:

“It perhaps makes it more likely that the Verstappens will stay there. I think it became quite personal. Every point, podium, and victory Max has through his own genius driving is in a Red Bull car."

Brundle further added:

"He’s often said he wants to see his career out at Red Bull if he can. They are debuting their own engine for the first time next year, in what will be the biggest change in F1 history of car and power unit, at the same time."

Max Verstappen has been making his trade with the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull F1 team since 2016. He has won all four of his Drivers' championships (2021 - 2024) with the outfit, alongside two Constructors' championships in 2022 and 2023.

F1 pundit sees Max Verstappen moving to Aston Martin for 2026

F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen is one of the most exceptional drivers the pinnacle of motorsport has ever seen. He has been dominating the sport for some time and is considered one of the best drivers on the modern grid.

While Martin Brundle did not see Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull ahead of the 2026 F1 season, renowned journalist Peter Windsor believed that Verstappen could find a home at the Lawrence Stroll-owned Aston Martin team.

In line with this, Windsor said on his YouTube channel:

"So if you're Max, you want the surefire bet for 2026 and you're thinking of leaving Red Bull now, the surest bet with the least downside would be Aston Martin, one year contract with options, but leave the door open in case Mercedes have got the best car and then you can go to Mercedes for 27'."

Aston Martin has some heavy hitters in its arsenal as far as the development of the 2026 car goes. The biggest one among them all is the former Red Bull aerodynamicist Adrian Newey. The Silverstone-based team secured his services for a huge chunk of money.

It will be extremely interesting, if it happens, to see where Max Verstappen will eventually end up for 2026.

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More