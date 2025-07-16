F1 Insider believes Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull seat might be in jeopardy: “They fired Horner” 

Red Bull has lacked patience with its team members in the 2025 season, as the squad focuses on rebuilding itself as a world championship outfit, and Yuki Tsunoda appears to be the weakest link in the team. With the recent sacking of Christian Horner from the team, former F1 team boss turned pundit, Guenther Steiner, has said that the Japanese driver does not have great job security at the Austrian squad.

The Austrian energy drink maker bought the failing Jaguar F1 venture and established the Red Bull F1 team. The squad then went on to etch its name with golden letters in the history books owing to the vast success it secured in the following two decades.

While the team secured the drivers' championship last year, Red Bull lost its constructors' crown to McLaren and has been on the back foot since the start of the 2025 campaign. With the risks of losing Max Verstappen to rivals becoming imminent, and the squad seemingly imploding on itself, the parent company decided to axe the team supremo, Horner.

Witnessing Red Bull's eagerness to reinstate its stature in the F1 paddock, they require both drivers to score points. However, Verstappen has scored more than 16 times the points that the driver in the second seat has scored in the first half of the 2025 season.

This led Steiner to claim that Tsunoda should head down and focus on scoring results as the Milton Keynes-based squad would not spare a thought before sacking him, if they can sack their longtime team principal, as he said on the Red Flags podcast:

"Yuki Tsunoda has to start scoring points. Otherwise, I expect he'll have to leave by the end of the season at the latest. As much as we love him, and I love him, it's going to be one or the other. He will have to bring performance. They fired Horner and traded [Liam] Lawson. So if he doesn't get better, then he goes."

Meanwhile, Christian Horner's axing came out of the blue after the conclusion of the British GP.

Yuki Tsunoda shares a farewell message for Christian Horner in light of his Red Bull departure

Yuki Tsunoda (L) and Christian Horner (R) after the F1 Grand Prix Of Japan - Source: Getty

A host of members within the paddock came out penning an emotional message for Christian Horner as the Briton parted ways with Red Bull. The team's star driver, Max Verstappen, shared a heartfelt message on the same day of his departure, and Yuki Tsunoda soon followed suit.

The 25-year-old expressed his gratitude to Horner for his support in helping him secure the Red Bull seat, and wrote on X:

"Thank you Christian for all the support you’ve given me this year. it’s been amazing to see what you’ve built at @redbullracing and thank you for making me part of that. i’ve learned a lot and am grateful for everything."

Yuki Tsunoda has 10 points amassed to his name after 12 rounds of racing, showcasing a dire lack of results on the Japanese driver's end.

