F1 insider reveals Red Bull championship standings to be the key to Max Verstappen's exit from the team

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has claimed that Max Verstappen has an exit clause on his contract, which allegedly allows him to leave if Red Bull falls out of the top three in the Constructors' championship. After the first 11 races this year, the Bulls are fourth in the standings with 162 points.

Speculations over Verstappen's future refused to die down, as he navigates a difficult season. In quest of his fifth world title, the Dutchman sits third in championship standings with 155 points in 11 races. McLaren's Oscar Piastri is leading with 216 points.

Amid this, rumors suggested that Verstappen has an exit clause in his contract that could allow him to leave Red Bull earlier than 2028 if he falls out of the title race in 2025. However, former driver Robert Doornbos has claimed that the world was unaware of another exit clause.

Doornbos claimed that Max Verstappen could trigger an exit if Red Bull drops below the top three in the Constructors' championship. Talking to Ziggo Sport Race Cafe, Doornbos said:

"The other clause states that Verstappen can leave if Red Bull is not in the top three among the constructors. I know about that; it is 100,000% certain. Because if a team can no longer deliver, then a driver can no longer deliver either."

Doornbos added that Verstappen has been allegedly talking to Mercedes since last year.

"He is leaving. Those talks with Mercedes have been going on since last year, actually; it's not rocket science. Then there's a bit of a lull, and then there's a bit more talking. And George Russell has to wait in the meantime, fingers crossed," he added.

Russell sparked a similar buzz during the 2025 Austrian GP weekend, when he confirmed that Verstappen and Mercedes were in contact behind the scenes.

Toto Wolff addresses speculations over alleged negotiations with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen with Toto Wolff at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Qualifying - Source: Getty

After George Russell shared about Mercedes' contact with Max Verstappen, team principal Toto Wolff broke his silence. He stated that while his team was happy with Russell and Kimi Antonelli's pairing, the prospect of landing a four-time world champion cannot be ignored.

Talking to Sky Sports, Wolff said:

"I think when you look at the situation we have with Kimi and George, we have a perfect lineup that we very much enjoy and that we believe is the future. But, at the same time, there is a four-time world champion that needs to decide what he is going to do in the future, and that is just, as a team principal, you need to see where that is going."

Toto Wolff also added that a final decision regarding their lineup for the 2026 season will be taken around the summer break, which begins in August. Both Russell and Antonelli's contracts are up for renewal, while Max Verstappen's deal with Red Bull extends till 2028.

