F1 Insider spills the beans on Lewis Hamilton-backed movie’s shiny elements

Lewis Hamilton, co-producer of the F1 movie, has been all over the web in relation to the F1 movie premiere in New York. In line with this, the well-known F1 insider/photographer Kym Illman has taken the time to talk about some of the shiny bits of the movie.

F1: The Movie is a sports drama directed by Joseph Kosinski, with the screenplay being written by Ehren Kruger. Moreover, the film features Brad Pitt in the lead role, alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobiaz Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

Kym Illman, while talking about the movie, added:

"This man is convincing as Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt). Javier Bardem is the team owner. Kerry Condon shines as Brad's race engineer, and Damson Idris is Brad's younger teammate. Now, straight up, there are two sides to this movie. The storyline that plays out off-track and the stunning on-track action, which is where this movie shines," Illman said.

After the recent premiere of the F1 movie, it will be released in theaters on June 27. During the premiere, most F1 stars graced the show in New York. To name a few, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon, Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton were all present alongside some of the other drivers/team principals.

Notably, the reigning world champion and Red Bull's star driver, Max Verstappen, did not attend the marquee event.

Lewis Hamilton's take on being the co-producer of the F1 movie

While Lewis Hamilton and the top stars from the world of F1 raced the show in New York, he has, specifically, played a key role in the movie. In line with this, he added about it on June 6.

"Coming on board to this project as a producer has been such an incredible learning process for me, seeing what goes into making a feature film, and there’s been a lot of learning on the other side too as everyone has got to grips with Formula 1," Hamilton said, via F1.

Lewis Hamilton, from the moment the shooting started for the F1 movie, was involved in various aspects of it. Moreover, his wealth of knowledge regarding the pinnacle of motorsport must also have played a key role in helping the people associated with the film to present the sport in as authentic a fashion as possible.

When it comes to his on-track exploits in the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Hamilton has had a mixed bag in the first 10 races. Ahead of next week's Austrian Grand Prix weekend, he is in sixth place in the Drivers' standings with 79 points.

