"F1 is joke!": Fans react to former driver claiming Liam Lawson could be fired by Red Bull twice in one season

Fans reacted to former F1 driver's claims of the possibility of Red Bull Racing replacing Liam Lawson once again in the 2025 season upon failure to perform. He was demoted to the Racing Bulls earlier this season after just two races with RBR.

Lawson was signed to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull; however, after two uncompetitive weekends in Australia and China, the team swapped him with Yuki Tsunoda from Racing Bulls. The team received major criticism after this move, with many claiming that he wasn't given ample time to adapt to the car and prove his competitiveness.

His move to Racing Bulls hasn't been strong, either. He hasn't scored any points so far, with a retiement in Miami and a P12 at best. Meanwhile, his rookie teammate Isack Hadjar has already managed to score a total of five points in two different race weekends.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya recently claimed that the team might consider replacing Lawson if he fails to improve his performance and bring some points in for the team within the length of this season.

"I’ll tell you the truth. If Liam doesn’t improve any further, I wouldn’t be surprised if they put Lindblad in at some point. Not at all. I wouldn’t be a little surprised," he said (via PlanetF1)

"Honestly, Liam has been given the green light last year and has proven that he has what it takes to do a good job. They gave him the Red Bull seat, and he won it."

Fans, however, did not find it amusing. Many thought that it was a "joke" to replace a driver twice in a single season. Like this fan wrote:

"F1 is joke!"

"Doesn’t really feel like this bloke belongs," claimed a fan.

"Nonsense. Lawson beat Colipinto, Tsunoda and Albon in other categories multiple times. If RB didn't rate him they would have let him walk. They promoted him not to lose him," another comment read.

At the same time, a lot of fans also mentioned swapping him for Arvid Lindblad. The 17-year-old Red Bull junior driver is currently in his maiden Formula 2 season and has been performing rather consistently with a Sprint victory in Jeddah earlier.

"He has no future at Red Bull and is underperforming against a less experienced teammate, would be crazy to give Lindblad some races," wrote another fan.

"Think this is a mix of sarcasm and truth, I actually thought Lindblad is an option either sooner or later. Kid has potential," a fan mentioned.

"Lindblad will be an F1 driver within 2 years. He is superb"

Montoya draws surprising Alpine comparison to Red Bull

Red Bull Racing widely known for swapping underperforming drivers within the team. Earlier in 2019, they had signed and demoted Pierre Gasly in the same season. Sergio Perez's contract was terminated prior to the start of this season despite signing him till 2026, and Lawson had similar consequences.

Montoya, mentioned that Lawson would also be dropped from their junior team if he does not improve because of how the team works. He also compared their situation to that of Alpine.

"And if he doesn’t recover soon, I’m sure Red Bull will start looking elsewhere because that’s how they work."

"It’s Red Bull, it’s a bit like what’s happening with Alpine right now. Whenever Franco [Colapinto] doesn’t do well, the same thing will happen."

Alpine has been going through major changes as well. Their team principal Oliver Oakes resigned and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore had taken up his responsibilities. The French outfit has witnessed multiple team principals changing since their inception in the 2021 season.

