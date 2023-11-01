F1 journalist doesn’t rule out Fernando Alonso moving to Red Bull despite the 2x champion’s multi-year contract with Aston Martin

F1 journalist Joe Saward recently wrote that Fernando Alonso's rumored move to Red Bull could be a possibility and could be great for both the driver and the team. There have been recent rumors about how the 42-year-old Spaniard is not happy with his current team, Aston Martin, and could have a small chance of moving to Red Bull. Though these are only rumors, Saward feels they are quite believable.

Writing on his Green Notebook website, he explained how the rumors spread about Fernando Alonso considering moving away from Aston Martin and joining Red Bull in 2024. He wrote:

"It did not take long to hear from Spain that Alonso may be about to embark on some more fancy footwork, with the suggestion being that he is not going to stay at Aston Martin in 2024, although he is supposed to have 'a multi-year contract'. The word is that he could pop up next year at Red Bull."

Later on, he stated that the rumored move does make a lot of sense as Sergio Perez has not been able to perform up to Red Bull's standards. He also gave his own opinion that hiring Fernando Alonso would be better than hiring Daniel Ricciardo, mainly because the Spaniard would not demand too much in terms of money from the reigning world champions and will soon retire, which will give the team some time to hire a new younger talent.

Saward concluded:

"It would be a move that makes sense for Red Bull because Perez has not done what he needed to do and although Daniel Ricciardo’s revival has looked quite good, hiring Fernando would probably be better.

"Red Bull would need to handle the drivers carefully, as Alonso can be prickly but at 42 he is not going to stick around forever… so he would fit the bill nicely until Red Bull has secured someone younger."

Despite all these rumors, the Red Bull seniors have strictly stated that Sergio Perez will remain with the team for the 2024 F1 season

Fernando Alonso addresses the recent slump Aston Martin is in

In the second half of the 2023 F1 season, Aston Martin has not been able to perform well and has taken several steps back. Both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll retired from the 2023 F1 Mexican GP and scored zero points. As quoted by AS.com, Alonso was disappointed with the race result. He said:

"It's hard. It is not the funeral that I see when I come to talk to the Press, we work as much as we can and we are not happy with the situation, it is not the position we want but we work very hard to reverse this situation."

From being the second-fastest car on the grid at the beginning of the season, Aston Martin is now in fifth place in the constructors' championship.