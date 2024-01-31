F1 journalist feels Audi F1 can compete against Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari for race wins after Dakar program turnaround

F1 journo Rachit Thukral feels Audi could challenge top F1 teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari once it enters the sport in 2026. The German giants will now be in talks around the F1 paddock since they are gearing up to merge with Sauber in a few years.

In an opinion piece on Autosport, Rachit Thukral wrote about Audi's recent victory at the 2024 Dakar Rally event in Saudi Arabia. Audi's rally raid team had Carlos Sainz Sr., Carlos Sainz Jr's father. Thukral added that the German team's success in the rally raid race could trickle down to F1, and they could challenge the three big teams: Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

"While it is only natural to question if a big corporation like Audi can adapt to the fast-paced world of grand prix racing, one only needs to look at the way it has turned around its Dakar Rally programme as proof that it can end the triopoly of Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari."

Audi will be entering the sport with their own power units, which is a massive move considering how complex it is to develop F1 engines.

As of now, Sauber is nowhere near the top half of the table. When Audi comes in 2026, many of Sauber's operations and team members will be merged into the new team. Only time will tell how well Audi will perform once it enters the fast-paced single-seater racing series.

Former Red Bull driver hired for Audi F1 simulator work

Former Red Bull test driver Neel Jani became the first driver to be hired by Audi F1. The Swiss will be working with Audi on the simulator and helping them develop their future F1 car.

Speaking about his upcoming project with the German giants, Jani said:

“I am delighted to accompany Audi on their way into Formula 1. It is both an honor and a great responsibility to be involved in a project of this magnitude at an early stage. I am sure that with my experience from Formula 1 and LMP projects I, can forge good links between theory and practice.”

Jani was only involved with the Austrian-British team in 2005, when he was their test driver. Unfortunately, he never got the opportunity to drive in F1, even when he was a reserve driver for Toro Rosso (now Visa Cash App RB) in 2006.