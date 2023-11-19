F1 Las Vegas GP misery piles as Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc's parade cars leak all over the track

It is being reported that Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc's parade cars leaked oil all over the track during the pre-race driver's parade for the 2023 Las Vegas GP.

The race weekend has been shrouded with controversy since the first day of action on Thursday when the FP1 session got called off due to Carlos Sainz's accident. The Las Vegas track authorities and F1 later decided to send the fans away for the FP2 session, citing "logistical concerns".

However, parade cars leaking oil on the track may become quite an issue for several drivers. It is being reported by Twitter handle Fastest Pitstop that it may be a disadvantage for the drivers starting on the left side of the grid, most notably Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who will start from P2 and P10, respectively.

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his qualifying performance

The Mercedes driver termed the Las Vegas GP qualifying session as horrible as he was unable to get the grip to extract the maximum performance out of his W14. He was knocked out of the Q2 session as he qualified P11 but will move up one stop to P10 due to Sainz's 10-place grid drop.

Lewis Hamilton analyzed his performance via F1.com, saying:

"That wasn’t a great Qualifying session, but it is what it is. I really struggled for grip out there and we didn’t manage to get the tyres working throughout the whole session. It’s not ideal but it’s an issue I’ve been dealing with for a while. We saw a decent amount of track evolution. Not a crazy amount, but it was still enough to knock me out as I failed to improve on my final lap in Q2.

"We’ve seen a lot of graining on the tires up and down the field in practice, so it will be interesting to see if that continues in the Grand Prix. I think tire management, how you bring the tires in, and how you progress in addition to where you push and don’t push will be key tomorrow. We made a few changes to the car ahead of FP3 and we’re hoping that they will help us in the race."

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton can make progress from the start given he might be disadvantaged, starting from the dirty side of the grid and with the pre-race oil spillage on the left side of the grid.