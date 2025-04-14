F1 legend Damon Hill drops 4-word reaction to Rory McIlroy winning the 2025 Masters

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill celebrated golfer Rory McIlroy's historic victory at the 2025 Masters. The latter achieved a career grand slam by winning all four major golf championships, a feat attained by only five golfers in the past.

McIlroy is one of the most recognized names in the world of golf. In 2011, he won his first major golf championship at the U.S. Open. In 2012, he won the PGA Championship before ticking off The Open Championship off his bucket list in 2014.

However, since 2014, McIlroy has been chasing the historic dream of completing a career grand slam, winning all four major championships, namely the U.S. Open, PGA, The Open, and The Masters.

However, McIlroy's 10-year wait came to an end this week as he won the 2025 Masters Tournament to clinch the much-awaited career grand slam. He has become only the sixth golfer in history to achieve the feat after the likes of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

As Rory McIlroy celebrated his feat with family and fans, former F1 champion Damon Hill also gave a shoutout to his victory on Instagram. He posted a story that said:

'Suits you, sir! Ooh!"

Damon Hill's post for Rory Mcllory [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Damon Hill, a former F1 world champion, understands the importance of such incredible historic achievements. He had an eight-year-long career in motorsport, where he won a championship and 22 races in 115 starts. He still continues to serve the community through media and broadcasting roles.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy has scripted history in golf, and his achievement will be remembered as an inspiring story. His sheer hard work has earned him a special place in the hearts of golf lovers across the world.

F1 racer Pierre Gasly calls Alpine investor Rory McIlroy a legend

Alpine drivers with Rory Mcllory at F1 Grand Prix of United States - Source: Getty

Not many know, but Rory McIlroy, who scripted history by achieving a career grand slam in golf, has ties to F1. He became an investor in Alpine Racing back in 2023, along with several notable figures, such as Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Anthony Joshua, and Ryan Reynolds.

Hence, after his career grand slam win, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly shared a special social media post for Rory and called him a legend.

Pierre Gasly's story for Rory Mcllory [Source: @pierregasly/Instagram]

Alpine attracted several celebrity investors in the past to boost their operations. In 2024, they brought back controversial Italian businessman Flavio Briatore as Executive Advisor. He was previously banned from Formula 1 for his involvement in the Crashgate scandal of 2008. However, after his ban was lifted, the French team employed him again.

This season, however, Alpine hasn't had a good start, accumulating six points in four races.

