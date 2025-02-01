F1 legend drops 1-word reaction to $53M sale of the iconic Mercedes challenger

Mercedes has sold its iconic 1954 challenger W196 R for a record price of $53.9 million at an auction. Former F1 champion Damon Hill reacted to the news and dropped a one-word reaction, 'Wow.'

The Silver Arrows debuted in Formula 1 back in 1954 at the French Grand Prix in Reims. In 1955, the team won its first Grand Prix in Buenos Aires. Moreover, the W196 R streamlined one-seater was the team's first competitive racing car in the post-World War II era.

Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss drove the iconic car, with the former winning a championship in 1955. Moss, meanwhile, finished P2 as the W196 R won 11 of the 14 races held in that year.

Trending

Meanwhile, the vintage machinery was recently put up for sale at an auction. The German automotive manufacturing company announced through social media that the car has been sold for a stunning price of $53.9 million, making it the second most expensive car ever sold. It is also the most expensive Grand Prix car ever bought.

Former F1 legend Damon Hill, who won a championship in 1996, reacted to the historic news on Instagram and wrote:

'Wow.'

Damon Hill's Instagram story [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Mercedes has been one of the most historic and iconic teams in F1. Since 1954, the team has won nine drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles. While Juan Manuel Fangio was the team's first champion, Lewis Hamilton last won a trophy for the team in 2020.

Since 2021, the Silver Arrows haven't been as dominant as in the past decade. The ground effect regulations enforced post-2021 have worked against them.

Moreover, Hamilton, one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, has left the team to join rivals Scuderia Ferrari.

Mercedes confirms 2025 season challenger launch date

Mercedes [Image Source: Getty]

The 2025 F1 season is around the corner, with the pre-season testing in Bahrain set to begin from February 26. FIA will host a grand event at the O2 Arena in London, which will mark the presence of all 10 teams and 20 drivers.

Meanwhile, Mercedes will host its separate car launch event to unveil the 2025 F1 season challenger, W16. The Silver Arrows will unveil their car on February 24, two days ahead of the pre-season testing. Before that, the livery of the car will be revealed at the FIA's event on February 18.

Mercedes will undergo a major transition this year with rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli replacing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the second seat. He recently passed the necessary driving test, and after turning 18 in August 2024, he has earned the super license from the FIA as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback