F1 legend drops 2-word reaction to Helmut Marko calling Alpine's Jack Doohan 'C-Grade'

Veteran F1 driver Damon Hill dropped a two-word reaction for Helmut Marko on his claims of Alpine not letting their rookie Jack Doohan finish this season. He claimed that the 22-year-old will be replaced mid-season.

Ad

The French outfit signed Doohan as Esteban Ocon's replacement. He last competed in Formula 2 in 2023, driving for Invicta Virtuosi Racing. He finished the season in third place and was then signed by the team as their reserve driver. Despite him making his F1 debut in Australia currently, Red Bull's advisor Dr. Helmut Marko does not feel that Doohan would be allowed to complete his season.

In a statement made on Servus TV, he mentioned that the Australian is a "C" grade driver.

Ad

Trending

"He is a ‘C’. I don’t think he will complete the season," Marko said.

Reacting to his statement, Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, dropped a two-word reaction on social media.

"Classic Helmut," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Damon Hill's reaction on Helmut Marko's statement regarding Alpine's rookie driver (@96f1champ on Instagram)

The speculations of Doohan's replacement surfaced after the team signed Franco Colapinto. The latter drove for Williams Racing last year after the team dropped Logan Sargeant and had a very promising performance.

Ad

Jack Doohan focused on season ahead with Alpine despite replacement rumors

While the speculations are growing strong about Doohan's replacement, the 22-year-old recently broke silence regarding the same. In a statement he shared with the media, Doohan mentioned that he has a contract for at least the 2025 season, and is focused on putting his foot down in his home race.

Ad

"To be honest, I haven’t been thinking about any of that, because, as you all know, there’s no point thinking about rumours or commenting on them. But you know, I have a contract for at least this year, if not more. So you know, I look forward to many home Grand Prix," Doohan said (via PlanetF1).

Ad

He further mentioned that Alpine currently has four reserve drivers, one of which (Franco Colapinto, as he added), would be after his seat, just like he was after one seat last year.

"We actually have four now. If you didn’t realise, we have four reserve drivers. All four of them, not just Franco, probably wants my seat – if not Pierre’s as well. I wanted their seats while I was reserve driver the last two years," he said.

Ad

"So I’m gonna enjoy, to be honest, every race as if it’s my last because I want to enjoy each and every moment as I’m always in the car."

Jack Doohan is racing alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine. The team has faced performance issues in the recent seasons, but had an amazing performance in Brazil last year. They're currently the only team powered by Renault, but they'll be making a change next year.

With the new regulations being introduced in 2026, Alpine is prepared to use Mercedes engines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback