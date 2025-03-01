F1 legend drops 3-word reaction to rumors of Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff running for the role of the FIA preident

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's wife and F1 academy managing director Susie Wolff is reportedly contesting to be the next FIA president. Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to the news and stated that she would be perfect for the role.

Susie, a former professional racing driver herself, was appointed as the managing director of the F1 Academy in 2023. The F1 Academy is an all-girls racing tournament that consists of limited race weekends and has the same format as Formula 1.

Under Susie's reign, the F1 Academy reached new heights, gaining the support of the FIA, F1 teams, and many prominent F1 drivers.

Meanwhile, according to the latest speculations, Susie is planning to take a major leap in her administration career. According to F1 Chronicle, Susie Wolff is reportedly in the running to be the next FIA president.

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill also reacted to the news and said:

"She'd be perfect."

Damon Hill's reaction on Susie Wolff's alleged career move [Image Source: @96f1champ/Instagram]

Susie Wolff, who has been married to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff since 2011, had an intense face-off with FIA last year when the governing body launched an investigation against her, citing conflict of interest.

They alleged that F1 teams filed a complaint against the Wolff couple, fearing that sensitive information could be shared between the two, who hold distinct positions in F1.

However, after all nine teams put out a statement saying that they didn't file a complaint, FIA closed the investigation. But Toto and Susie were hurt by the damage done to their image, and the F1 academy managing director reportedly filed criminal proceedings against FIA.

While the reports of Susie Wolff contesting for the FIA election are unconfirmed, her candidacy could potentially land in the conflict of interest violation. She is married to Mercedes team principal Toto, who also holds a stake in his team.

Toto Wolff gives a worrying assessment about Mercedes' Bahrain test

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 F1 pre-season test concluded in Bahrain on February 28 with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli taking the field for Mercedes on all three days.

However, team principal Toto Wolff wasn't quite impressed with the car's performance on the Bahrain circuit, which was cooler than usual.

“Well, I am a bit worried at the moment because that should be conditions where we’re two seconds quicker than everyone else, which was the only highlight last year in terms of performance in Las Vegas, and we’re not. Either way, we’ve remedied the problem, and we are more balanced through all the climatic conditions, or not," Toto said, via crash.net.

Mercedes, eight-time constructors champions, have seen a terrible downfall since the 2021 season. Owing to endless struggles for three seasons, they lost seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to rivals Scuderia Ferrari.

