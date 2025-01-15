F1 legend drops 4-word reaction to Jacques Villeneuve claiming "If Max Verstappen leaves the sport, nobody cares"

Max Verstappen, four-time F1 champion, received support from Damon Hill after Jacques Villeneuve took a dig at him. Villeneuve opined that Verstappen's absence from F1 won't bother fans, whereas Lewis Hamilton's hypothetical departure will.

Verstappen won his fourth world championship in 2024, beating Lando Norris by 63 points. He has been undefeated since he clinched his maiden title in 2021. Despite Red Bull's struggles with pace last year, the Dutchman showcased perseverance and determination to defend his title.

However, despite profound success in F1, Verstappen has often expressed his wish for early retirement from the sport. The Dutchman wants to live a life beyond the tracks of racing and explore other interests. His contract with Red Bull runs through the 2028 season with no signs of a potential extension.

Meanwhile, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve took a stern dig at Verstappen. Talking to Autosport, he compared the impact Max and Lewis Hamilton have on fans and said:

"Take Verstappen out of F1. Nobody cares. Take Hamilton out of F1, people car."

However, former F1 great Damon Hill jumped to Max Verstappen's defense. Reacting to Villeneuve's comments, he said:

"He's a one, Jacques 🤷🏼‍♂️."

Damon Hill reacts to Jacques Villeneuve's comment on Verstappen

Verstappen is not unfamiliar with criticism. In 2024, he faced flak for hard racing his championship rival Norris leading to multiple penalties. He was also served community punishment for swearing on team radio. Towards the end of the season, an ugly verbal brawl broke out between Max and George Russell.

However, the 27-year-old never shied away from defending his stance. He justified his action with Norris, citing undying hunger and passion to win the championship. He also criticized the FIA for strict rules on drivers over swearing during races. Verstappen also accused Russell of selling him out to FIA stewards, resulting in a one-place grid penalty in the Qatar Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg predicts Max Verstappen's early retirement

Max Verstappen (Image Source: Getty)

Max Verstappen achieved four world championships at the age of 27. His contract with Red Bull doesn't expire until 2028. However, former world champion Nico Rosberg made a startling prediction about the Dutchman's future.

Talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he said, via gpfans:

"It's possible [for Verstappen to retire early]. Max has already achieved so much despite his young age. The intensity of Formula 1 leaves a mark on you, both mentally and physically. If he feels he has achieved what he set out to do and wants more from life, I would understand his choice."

Apart from the hustle of F1, Max Verstappen is also set to embrace fatherhood in 2025. His girlfriend Kelly Piquet is expecting the couple's first child as they confirmed the news during the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The baby is expected to arrive in the first quarter of the year, keeping the four-time world champion occupied with parent duties.

