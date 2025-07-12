F1 legend insists Christian Horner’s RB achievements “shouldn’t be forgotten” after sudden exit

Christian Horner has received immense applause from the F1 legend Nigel Mansell (1992 world champion), following his shock Red Bull exit. The former was relieved of his team principal duties on July 9, 2025.

Ad

In line with this, Nigel Mansell has not shied away from acknowledging the brilliant job Christian Horner did for Red Bull for two decades. Horner led the Austrian outfit's charge in the pinnacle of motorsport from 2005 onwards and secured noteworthy success (six constructors and eight drivers' championships).

Mansell, via a recent interaction with Aceodds, said:

"No one really has the facts and it would not be professional of me to try and make an opinion but all I can say is the magnificent job Christian Horner has done for 20 years is a testament to his skill and his dedication to the sport. That shouldn't be forgotten."

Ad

Trending

From 2010 to 2013, the outfit amassed four consecutive drivers and constructors' championships. During this time, the star driver of the team was the four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel.

Following this, the outfit went through a bit of a rough patch, only to rise to the top once again in 2021 with Max Verstappen as its driver. Since that year, the Horner-led outfit has amassed four drivers and two constructors' championships.

However, with the Brit no longer in the team principal role, his duties have been taken over by Laurent Mekies. The Frenchman was in charge of Racing Bulls before his recent promotion. Alan Permane has taken over his duties on the junior Red Bull outfit.

Ad

"It's been an honor" - Christian Horner on his journey with Red Bull

While Nigel Mansell has come up with words of appreciation for Christian Horner, the latter himself also talked about his Red Bull departure via social media. The 51-year-old took to Instagram, where he came up with an in-depth message.

A particular section of the same is as follows:

Ad

"Formula 1 is a sport built on relentless ambition, passion, and respect. The rivalries have been fierce, but the mutual drive to innovate and raise the bar is what has made this journey so special."

He further added:

"It’s been an honour to be part of this incredible era of motorsport. I leave with immense pride in what we’ve achieved and also with what’s in the pipeline for 2026 — and huge respect for everyone who’s made F1 the pinnacle it is today. Thank You."

Ad

Ad

The Red Bull Formula 1 team has been in a difficult situation since the start of the 2025 season. The RB21 is not operating at high standards and is nowhere near the mighty McLarens.

With Christian Horner no longer leading the Milton Keynes-based team, it is going to be interesting to see how the team will perform in the remaining races of the ongoing campaign. During the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix race weekend, several eyes will be on the Red Bull garage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More