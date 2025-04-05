F1 legend reacts to Fernando Alonso claiming that the grid looks at Max Verstappen as an inspiration to become better

Former F1 champion Damon Hill shared his amusement at Fernando Alonso claiming that Max Verstappen is the benchmark in F1 and that he is looking to get better by learning from him. The Briton expressed his fascination at Alonso still looking to improve, even in the twilight of his career.

Max Verstappen claimed an unexpected Pole Position in the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday and broke the lap record around Suzuka while doing so, with his 1:26.983 seconds lap time. The reigning champion beat his main title rival Lando Norris by just 0.012 seconds.

After Verstappen's rapid lap, Fernando Alonso waxed lyrical about the 4x world champion to the media, claiming that it was purely the driver that extracted that performance out of the Red Bull during qualifying. The Spaniard also claimed that Verstappen is currently the best driver on the grid.

@wearetherace shared Alonso's words about Verstappen via their Instagram account. An excerpt from his quote read:

"At the moment, he [Verstappen] is the best. He's the reference for all of us and we need to keep improving to reach that level."

Damon Hill picked up on Alonso's words and joked about how he finds it fascinating that the 43-year-old is still thinking about improving as a driver:

"Incredible that [Fernando Alonso] still thinks he can get better 😂✌🏻"

Screen grab of Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/96f1champ]

While Max Verstappen grabbed Pole Position in qualifying, Fernando Alonso was knocked out in Q2 and will start Sunday's race from P13, continuing a poor start to the 2025 season for the 2x world champion. His Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll did not get out of Q1, as he failed to set a competitive lap time and will start the race in last place on Sunday.

Damon Hill also reacted to Max Verstappen's 'could have crashed five times' claim after the Japanese GP

Max Verstappen after Qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday - Source: Getty

Damon Hill shared that Max Verstappen left everything 'right out there' on the track after the Dutchman claimed that he felt like he could have crashed around five times during his final fast lap at Suzuka in qualifying. The Red Bull driver went flat out to claim his first Pole Position of the 2025 season.

@autosport shared Max Verstappen's comments about being right on the edge during the qualifying session via their Instagram.

"I thought I was going to crash like five times that lap!" said Verstappen.

Resharing the pole-sitter's comments, Hill dropped a three-word reaction, which read:

"Right out there 😳"

Screen grab of Damon Hill's instagram story [via instagram/96f1champ]

Verstappen will be hoping to lead McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on Sunday, as the teammates in the Papaya managed to qualify in P2 and P3 respectively. Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari managed a decent P4 spot, to lock out the first two rows on the grid for Sunday.

