F1 legend's two-word query to iconic American musician's quote

F1 world champion Damon Hill has shared his reaction to renowned American music composer Frank Zappa's lyrics from the song "I'm the Slime" through social media. He deemed a verse as being particularly "harsh."

Hill is an F1 world champion who raced for teams like Williams, Arrows, and Jordan. He made his debut in 1992 with Brabham. He switched to Williams a year later and won his first championship in 1996.

The Wantage-based outfit built the fastest car on the grid and Hill beat Jacques Villeneuve to lift the trophy. After retriment in 1999, Hill transitioned into broadcasting and worked with several media houses.

Damon Hill has kept fans entertained in the offseason with his Instagram activities. He quoted a verse of Zappa's on his latest story:

Trending

"I'm vile and perverted. I'm obsessed and deranged. I've existed for years but very little has changed. I'm the tool of the government and industry too. For I'm destined to rule and regulate you. You may think I'm pernicious, but you can't look away. I'll make you think I'm delicious with the stuff that I say. I'm the best you can get... have you guessed me yet? I'm the slime oozing out of your TV set..."

Hill reacted to the verse's strong words with a question.

"Too Harsh?" Damon Hill wrote.

Screengrab of Damon Hill's Instagram story (@96f1champ)

The song holds deeper meaning as it answers the riddle "What am I?" asked in the first part of the song.

Damon Hill has parted ways with Sky F1 after 13 seasons. He was roped in in 2012 and stayed on the broadcasting panel as an analyst for 13 years. In 2024, he announced his departure and according to a report from GP Blog, Hill is set to race again.

According to rumors, Hill will demonstrate Brabham's 1992 season challenger in Adelaide this year. The 2025 season is set to begin in Melbourne, Australia this year and Hill is expected to participate in pre-race events.

The 2025 F1 season will have 24 race weekends on the calendar. Australia will host the championship opener from March 14-16 whereas the season will conclude in Abu Dhabi on December 7.

F1 analyst Damon Hill reacts to Lewis Hamilton's excitement for joining Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Earlier this month, Damon Hill shared an Instagram story on Lewis Hamilton's impending move to Ferrari. He shared a quote by Hamilton expressing his excitement for the new adventure and wrote:

"Year of the GOAT?"

Expand Tweet

Hamilton quit Mercedes to finalize a historic driver transfer. Fans and critics expected him to retire at Silver Arrows since their partnership saw profound success in the last decade.

However, the seven-time world champion was beaten up by the team's decline in performance and when Ferrari approached, he reportedly couldn't say no to the tempting offer.

Damon Hill, meanwhile, is looking forward to Hamilton's transition as much as the rest of the world. The seven-time world champion is expected to land in Maranello next week for simulation and pre-season testing. He will meet the team, including engineers and mechanics, for the first time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback