F1 legend states there’s not much room for improvement for Max Verstappen - “He is not a normal 25-year-old”

Three-time F1 champion Sir Jackie Stewart doesn't see much room for Max Verstappen to improve. He believes the 25-year-old has already matured beyond his age in the sport.

Stewart attributed one of the reasons for Verstappen's growth, to his early start in F1. The Red Bull driver debuted in 2015 at the age of 17. Having made his debut at such a young age, at only 25 years of age he is currently in his ninth F1 season.

The F1 legend suggested that the Dutch driver was not a "normal 25-year-old", saying in an interview with the German publication BILD:

"Usually drivers develop until their late twenties. But to be honest: I don't see much room for Verstappen to improve. No matter whether it's raining, windy, or hot - Max gets the absolute maximum out of the car everywhere."

"He has been racing Formula 1 since he was 17 and has much more experience than others his age."

Max Verstappen on the podium, Italian GP

Max Verstappen's junior career was fast-tracked to F1 when he was a teenager. He made his debut for Toro Rosso and got his Red Bull promotion a year later. He went on to win in his first appearance for the team getting his first major breakthrough early in his career in 2016.

Although Verstappen was one of the quickest drivers in his early days at Red Bull, there were many rough edges to his racecraft that needed to be polished. He was one of the most aggressive drivers in the last decade and was involved in many racing incidents.

However, he has honed his skills over the years and won his first title in 2021. After winning his first championship, Max Verstappen has never looked back as he has been the dominant force in F1.

Over the past two years, the 25-year-old has been operating at a very high level. Max Verstappen's rivals have also applauded his measured approach, which helps him commit fewer mistakes and continue his winning streak.

Former F1 champion is "fearful" of going up against Max Verstappen

The 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button gave his take on the heated debate between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Hamilton had claimed that he had higher caliber teammates in his career than Verstappen.

Jenson Button sided with Hamilton, as he reckoned the Brit was teamed up with world champions. Button himself raced alongside Hamilton for three years at McLaren.

“I think Lewis has had some very tough team-mates. He’s had World Champions as team-mates, whereas Max hasn’t,” Button explained on Sky Sports News.

However, he then admitted that he was fearful of going up against Verstappen as a teammate in equal machinery.

“But for me, I would be more fearful going up against Max in the same car – and I think it is because the car is designed around his style, or he can drive a car that Adrian Newey gives him.”

Button further heaped praises on the Red Bull driver for extracting the most of the machinery designed by Newey.