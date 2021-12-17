"We're being too permissive" - Jean Todt on how F1 deals with criticism

The FIA isn't strict enough with F1 teams and drivers who critically voice their opinion against the sport, according to departing FIA president Jean Todt.

The outgoing executive feels the FIA's lenient approach towards reprimanding F1 drivers and teams could be the reason the sport's image is being tarnished.

Jean Todt @JeanTodt



#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 An amazing surprise by the @F1 drivers to receive their helmets. It is a testimony for my tireless engagement to improve safety. Many thanks to them and to my friend Stefano Domenicali who made that happen 🙏 An amazing surprise by the @F1 drivers to receive their helmets. It is a testimony for my tireless engagement to improve safety. Many thanks to them and to my friend Stefano Domenicali who made that happen 🙏 #FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 https://t.co/2T9jNYl5CK

The 2021 F1 season was riddled with instances of inconsistency concerning the interpretation and implementation of rules. FIA race director Michael Masi and his team of race stewards have had their judgment questioned on many occasions.

Jean Todt @JeanTodt



#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 After what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling title duels in the motor sport’s history between two outstanding drivers with @LewisHamilton @F1 has a new world champion. Congratulations to @MaxVerstappen After what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling title duels in the motor sport’s history between two outstanding drivers with @LewisHamilton, @F1 has a new world champion. Congratulations to @MaxVerstappen#FIAPrizeGiving2021 🏆 https://t.co/Qf0b3NZ7ZU

Jean Todt feels things have crossed a line, especially after the season finale in Abu Dhabi. While Max Verstappen was crowned the F1 drivers' world champion, Mercedes' protests, as well as the public nature of the conversation, left a sour taste in the mouth of many.

Speaking at the FIA Gala in Paris, the Frenchman had this to say about F1's clemency towards critical drivers and teams:

“Of course, we can always improve. But then, you need to behave as well.”

Todt then likened the situation to one in French Ligue 1, where Jean-Michel Aulas, Olympique Lyon's president, was handed a 10-match suspension for criticism of an official. He felt the FIA should take a page out of the French Football Federation's books when dealing with critics of F1.

“I was reading today in the French sports magazine L’Equipe, the president of the Lyon football club – which is one of the most important teams – he has been forbidden for 10 games because he’s spoken badly about the referee. So, maybe we are being too permissive, you know?"

Todt, who has been synonymous with motor racing in general and F1 in particular, departs from his role as FIA President and is set to be succeeded by Graham Stoker. His parting words could have a lasting impact on the sport in years to come.

F1 could ban radio contact between race director and teams from 2022

F1 could ban all lines of communication between team bosses and the race director after the events of the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff and Red Bull's Christian Horner were heard on the radio speaking directly with FIA Race Director Michael Masi towards the end of the final race. Both team bosses had contrasting opinions on the other and these were shared with fans of the sport across the world, alongside Masi.

Ross Brawn, F1's Managing Director of Motorsport, felt it was 'unacceptable' to see team bosses pressurize Masi with world titles on the line when he spoke to the German publication Auto Motor Und Sport. He said:

“It is not acceptable that the team bosses put Michael under such pressure during the race.”

Race control's authority is heavily compromised when team bosses try to dictate racing terms on the radio. While the ban hasn't been officially announced, it is understood that it is being discussed at great length by F1 authorities.

