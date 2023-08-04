F1 looking to bring back FIA and team radio - Reports

F1 is reportedly looking to broadcast radio conversations between the teams and the FIA, which were banned post the Abu Dhabi 2021 farce. The feature was very popular among the spectators but revealed too much about the conversations happening behind closed doors.

During the F1 media day event Dean Locke, F1’s Director of Broadcast and Media revealed that there were plans to bring back the radio conversations between teams and FIA in "some form" in the future. Locke didn't set a particular timeline for its comeback to the world feed.

Team radio played its controversial part in the 2021 F1 season, where the on-track battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton transformed into a war of words between their respective teams. Both Mercedes and Red Bull were seen trying to lobby and negotiate penalties with the race director.

The instances weren't isolated to the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi 2021 as the conversations between the teams and the FIA were telecasted throughout the entire season. From the British GP to the chaotic Saudi Arabian GP, to the season finale audience could listen to the constant lobbying by the team principals and sporting directors.

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner did produce some iconic punchlines, adding a layer of entrainment to the already exciting action on the track. However, the behind-the-door conversations painted a bad picture for the FIA and the sport, and were dropped for the following season.

It will be interesting to see when and in which form the radio conversations will return, as it shed light on the inner workings of the teams and the FIA.

FIA president wants a full works team from USA and China in F1

Mohammed Ben Sulayem

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has admitted that a full works team from the US and China would greatly benefit F1. Ben Sulayem believes that a Formula 1 team backed by OEMs from the two biggest economies in the world would be a great addition to the current grid.

“My dream is a full United States of America team from an OEM and I would like to also see an OEM from China,” Ben Sulayem told motorsport-total.com.

“Everybody is allowed to have a dream. But it is also achievable. You have 1.4 billion people in China, and over 50 percent of your vehicles on the road, electric vehicles, are Chinese. That's facts. It is a big market,” he added.

The FIA president hopes that more manufacturers will follow suit of Audi, Ford, and Honda with the alluring 2026 regulations, set to rock up the grid.

“We did it for the good of the sport. And it opened the door. Honda came, Ford joined, Porsche are deciding. I would say it is still warm with Porsche and Formula 1. All that happened for a good reason.” he said about the engine regulations.

GM and Andretti are currently being evaluated by Formula 1 to be the 11th team.