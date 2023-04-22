F1 media building a fake Max Verstappen vs Sergio Perez narrative? Dutch racer thinks so

Dutch driver Michael Bleekemolen claims the rivalry between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez is being exaggerated by F1 media. The two Red Bull drivers are separated by only 15 points in the current standings, leading to fierce competition.

Perez is looking to take the battle to Verstappen this year after having lost out to the Dutchman in 2022. The two drivers notoriously had an altercation at the 2022 Brazilian GP, when Verstappen refused to let Perez pass despite having secured his title.

Despite repeatedly insisting that everything is fine, both drivers, as well as their team principal Christian Horner, have faced media scrutiny. Questions have been asked regarding their performance, communication, and tweets such as "I want to be a champion." Nevertheless, Bleekemolen believes that the tension has been greatly exaggerated.

Speaking about Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, Bleekemolen told GPFans:

“There is always a battle between two drivers in every team. Not only in Formula 1, but everywhere. It is one thing that you have to be faster. I also think that the media is a bit guilty of it. Everything is just thrown together with exciting statements. Phrases are cut out to stick it together differently. Then they suddenly turn into hateful comments towards each other. I think it’s not that bad. Still, I think they both want to finish for each other.”

Sergio Perez on his relationship with Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez asserts that he has a "mature" relationship with his teammate Max Verstappen, who currently leads the drivers' standings, with Perez in second place.

While Perez was initially thought of as an ideal wingman for the Dutch driver in 2021, he eventually became more competitive within the Red Bull team. Their relationship became strained at the 2022 Brazilian GP when Verstappen refused to obey team orders, resulting in evident tension within the squad.

Nevertheless, Perez contends that there is now significant respect and maturity between the two drivers. As quoted by Motorsport.com, Perez said:

"Inside it is a great atmosphere with the team. There is a very high level of respect between each other in the team with all the engineers from their side or my side. I think we are both mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. As long as that keeps being the case, then I don't expect anything to change."

Red Bull is clearly the class of the field at the moment, having won all three races so far this year. However, with the team expecting tougher times ahead due to a wind tunnel testing penalty, it remains to be seen if they can maintain their form.

