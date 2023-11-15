F1 meets Fortnite as Lewis Hamilton and Roscoe join the game’s icon series

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make his debut in the "Icon Series" skin collection of the popular online battle royale game, Fortnite.

The Icon Series, already a haven for various celebrities and athletes, is now opening its doors to the legendary F1 driver. Previously, sporting icons such as LeBron James and pop stars like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande have been featured in this series.

Scheduled to hit the Fortnite Item Shop on November 17 at 7 PM EST, the Lewis Hamilton Icon Series promises a unique blend of style and substance.

Hamilton's character in the online game boasts two distinct outfits. The first gear features Hamilton donning a zig-zag coat, a nod to his distinctive "streetwear" aesthetic. The second outfit mirrors the attire of a typical F1 driver.

This collaboration also features special accessories. The set comes with a surfboard-style Glider, a sword-themed Pickaxe, and a noteworthy Back Bling. The character has a slight resemblance to Marvel superhero Black Panther.

Another eye-catching inclusion for fans is the Back Bling, inspired by Hamilton's beloved bulldog, Roscoe. With its black hue, it pays homage to Hamilton's canine friend who enjoys a substantial social media following of his own.

Mercedes nowhere to be seen in the Lewis Hamilton-Fortnite collaboration

Intriguingly, Hamilton's F1 team, Mercedes, does not feature in the branding for this collaboration with Fortnite.

The trailer released by Fortnite's X (formerly Twitter) handle was a beautifully put together graphical teaser of the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's arrival in the battle royale game. However, there were no signs of Mercedes being affiliated with this crossover.

This is the second time when Hamilton has collaborated with a video game. Previously, the legendary F1 driver was also spotted in the gaming franchise Call Of Duty. He appeared as Officer Carl Hamilton in the game Infinite Warfare.

Fans will be looking to grab the brand-new skin when Lewis Hamilton's Fortnite character releases this Friday.