F1 Miami GP in 2022 outperformed the 2020 NFL Super Bowl at the same venue, reveals CEO Domenicali

According to Stefano Domenicali, the 2022 F1 Miami GP outperformed the 2020 NFL Super Bowl at the same venue. The F1 CEO revealed the same to the RCS (Rizzoli-Corriere della Sera) Academy in a recent interview. This season saw the very first Formula One race in Miami as part of the sport's quest to penetrate the American market, and it was a success by all means. Talking about how impressive it was, Domenicali said,

“The first Grand Prix in Miami, this year, generated results superior to those recorded by the 2020 Superbowl organized in the same city. For us, this is a data of enormous importance that contains many precious indications.”

Davide Russo 🏁↗️ @F1Daviderusso



Di cosa parlavamo? #Ferrari Domenicali: "In #F1 il compagno di squadra è il tuo primo avversario e dunque la futura convivenza dipende da come verrà gestito il loro rapporto. La squadra con il nuovo team principal dovrà affrontare subito perché è (un tema, ndr) delicato".Di cosa parlavamo? Domenicali: "In #F1 il compagno di squadra è il tuo primo avversario e dunque la futura convivenza dipende da come verrà gestito il loro rapporto. La squadra con il nuovo team principal dovrà affrontare subito perché è (un tema, ndr) delicato".Di cosa parlavamo?😜 #Ferrari https://t.co/TFaYjvFWNX

Domenicali has been the one to usher in changes to the sport recently to improve the product in its entirety. There have been changes in technical regulations, and the next step is the changes in the race weekend format. Talking about these changes and the need for it, the F1 CEO said,

"It is a need that cannot be postponed, to have even more show. I would like to always fight for something that is worth the title. We will address the issue in the next F1 Commission: the fans, the organisers, everyone want it. The Sprint Race was just the first example that could be improved."

Tomáš Richtr @TomRichtrF1 Prezident & CEO F1 Stefano Domenicali a CEO Liberty Media Greg Maffei jsou považováni za jedny z nejvlivnějších lidí ve sportovním byznysu podle Sports Business Journal. Prezident & CEO F1 Stefano Domenicali a CEO Liberty Media Greg Maffei jsou považováni za jedny z nejvlivnějších lidí ve sportovním byznysu podle Sports Business Journal. https://t.co/oF33KGUdun

He added,

"We are putting a lot of things on the table. Many say no, but we have seen on some occasions the beauty of having reshuffles in the race, more overtaking. We have an obligation to try . We have to try; there are always many excuses for not doing so. It is a life principle. Purists always twist their mouths , but over the years F1 has changed the way of qualifying dozens of times “.

F1 CEO's take on the Red Bull cost cap breach

Addressing the recent cost cap breach incident, Domenicali stated that the punishment given to Red Bull for their infringement was justified and that retaining the cost cap was the way forward for the sport. He told Gazzetta dello Sport,

"The introduction of the budget cap is a positive step. We needed more financial stability in the sport. We are talking about a reality where before only sporting and technical regulations existed. The introduction of the financial variable is not without fits and starts. That is why it is important for the FIA to organise a structure that was not there before. The teams were used to spending everything they could. I trust and hope that the FIA's decision to penalise Red Bull was the right one."

The sport is seeing quite a few changes in the format and the way it is being run. While the growth is quite visible right now, especially in the American market, many hardcore fans will be hoping that the sporting element does not deplete in any which way. Either way, the 2023 F1 season is set to be the biggest calendar year the sport has ever witnessed.

Poll : 0 votes