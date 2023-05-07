The second edition of the Miami GP has been a star-studded event even before the race day on Sunday. With high-profile celebrities and Hollywood stars gracing the paddock, the F1 circus in the party town is garnering worldwide attention.

Business magnates Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Jeff Bezos were spotted in the F1 paddock on Saturday, May 6. Musk, and Ellison was seen in the Red Bull Garage while Bezos was spotted on the McLaren pit wall.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are both at the Miami GP today Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are both at the Miami GP today 👀 https://t.co/GkgygXrv5p

F1 fans began wondering if any of them would buy a team as the richest men on the planet seemed curious about the sport.

It wasn't just the entrepreneurs and businessmen in the paddock as Hollywood stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez created a buzz visiting the Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday. The protagonists of the Fast & Furious film series spent time in the McLaren garage.

Diesel and Rodriguez visited the Miami GP circuit ahead of the release of the Fast X film. The two cinema racers got to experience the adrenaline rush of the fast F1 circuit, as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri showed them around during the Hot Laps.

Rapper ASAP Rocky was a guest of the Mercedes team on Friday, as he was shown around the garage by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Just Lewis Hamilton showing ASAP Rocky around the Mercedes garage in Miami Just Lewis Hamilton showing ASAP Rocky around the Mercedes garage in Miami 😎 https://t.co/65omJsI5oL

Miami Dolphins stars made their presence felt in the paddock as they spent their time with the pit crews of the Williams, AlphaTauri, and Alpine teams. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was fully dressed up in Alpine gear, showing support for the French team on Saturday.

Miami is living up to its fame as a party town as the area surrounding the Hard Rock Stadium seems to be buzzing with glamour, glitz, and celebrity. A higher influx of celebrities is expected for the main race on Sunday, as Miami gears up to host one of its biggest events of the year.

What is the weather forecast for Sunday at the Miami GP?

F1 Grand Prix of Miami

F1 returns to the Sunshine State for the second time but the weather forecast predicts it won't be sunny. The race day at the Miami GP is shaping up to be a thriller with rain expected on Sunday.

There is a high chance of rain and thunderstorms in the Miami area on Sunday afternoon with a 60% chance of rain. The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 86 F (30 Celsius) and 75 F (24 Celsius) respectively.

The green flag for the 57-laps Miami GP race on Sunday, May 7, is set to drop at 3:30 pm EST (7:30 pm GMT).

