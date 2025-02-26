The World Motorsport Council (WMSC) has reviewed and approved an FIA proposal to introduce mandatory two-stop pit strategies at the Monaco Grand Prix. The new regulation, aimed at improving race spectacle and overtaking opportunities, will require drivers to use at least three different sets of tires and two compounds during the race in dry conditions.

The decision comes after widespread criticism of the 2024 Monaco GP, where several drivers lamented about the processional nature of the event, with limited opportunities for on-track battles. The F1 Commission, in its last meeting in London in February, discussed various measures to enhance the sporting spectacle, with Monaco’s format being a key area of focus.

With modern ground-effect cars becoming longer and wider, racing on the narrow streets of Monte Carlo has become increasingly challenging. The FIA and F1 Commission's mandatory two-stop strategy is being introduced with the intent of countering the poor racing at the iconic venue. It could encourage a different race outcome with qualifying not being the only factor determining a good result.

Announcing the proposed changes, the FIA statement said:

“The WMSC reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race. Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race.”

FIA president vows to clamp down on online and offline abuse towards F1 drivers and the sport

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has emphasized the need to take action against all forms of harassment and abuse directed at drivers, teams and the sport, both online and offline. His comments come in response to the recent incidents of booing towards the FIA, Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner and Max Verstappen at the F1 2025 launch event in London, which have further highlighted the growing issue of hostility within the community.

The FIA has been increasingly vocal about promoting a respectful environment in motorsport, addressing concerns over the toxic behavior seen in both digital spaces and at live events. With the sport’s global reach expanding, the governing body is expected to take stronger measures to ensure that drivers, teams and officials are not subjected to unwarranted abuse.

An FIA spokesperson was quick to issue a statement after the O2 launch event, saying:

“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans. But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd's tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London. Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.”

He added:

“As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign. We stand with all our competitors, officials, volunteers and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline.”

Speaking at the WMSC council meeting against abuse, Ben Sulayem said:

“Our role as regulators and guardians of the very essence of motorsport requires us to speak out against all forms of harassment of athletes and to take firm action against it. At all levels, our sport is underpinned by respect, and I urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline.”

The FIA has launched a campaign called United Against Online Abuse to combat the increasing harassment and hate directed at the governing body, its officials, racing series and drivers. A recent report by the initiative highlighted the growing issues of misogyny, racism, threats and general toxicity on social media, especially targeting athletes and motorsport figures.

The research suggested that the routine abuse towards referees, officials and athletes leads to a talent drain in the sport, with individuals reconsidering their involvement due to the hostile environment. In light of recent incidents, including the booing directed at the FIA as well as at Verstappen and Horner during the F1 2025 launch event in London, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has reiterated the importance of taking firm action against all forms of harassment, both online and offline.

