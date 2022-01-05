Christian Horner says F1 paddock has short memory, will forget Max Verstappen drama soon

Max Verstappen became F1 world champion at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but it was nothing short of controversial. The circumstances under which Verstappen took the win left Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton fans angry, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes all these will soon be forgotten by the F1 paddock, thanks to their short-lived memory.

As reported by PlanetF1, Horner shares his thoughts on Verstappen's win and the reaction it received:

"People in this business have such very short memories. We’ve even forgotten what happened (earlier in the year). It was such a long racing season. Max is absolutely a deserving world champion. When you look at the championship as a whole, of course, the events in Abu Dhabi drew an awful lot of comment, but that happens in sport."

With the championship lead changing hands on multiple occasions, the 2021 season witnessed one of the most intense battles in F1 history and a new world champion.

"We had a lot of bad luck last year" - Christan Horner reflects on Max Verstappen's season

Verstappen had several instances of very bad luck, like in Baku and Hungary, which cost him significant championship points for no fault of his. The two title contenders entered the final race on equal points, and while Hamilton led most of the race, it was luck and strategy that got Verstappen the championship win.

Horner stated:

"We had a lot of bad luck last year, we got fortunate with a safety car, we made the right strategic calls, great strategy, great teamwork and great execution by Max, and we won the race. Time will move on. Max is a very deserving world champion, we are incredibly proud of that, and the history books will always show he is the 2021 world champion."

