"The engine does what is expected of it" - Alpine CEO confirms Fernando Alonso has lost an engine from his pool

Fernando Alonso has lost one of three engines from his pool since retiring from the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, according to Alpine boss Laurent Rossi.

The veteran Spaniard suffered a power failure on lap 35 during the second race of the season at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Rossi credited this to a faulty water pump issue during an interview prior to the 2022 F1 Australian GP. Rossi said:

"The water pump was faulty. We have identified the cause of the problem. This is a problem with the freshness of the new system which is working for the first time and which we have not yet had the opportunity to validate, as is the case for all teams."

"The advantage is that it is neither structural nor intrinsic. The engine itself, its design, or the architectural choices made are not to be questioned, because the engine does what is expected of it."

Rossi took over the reins at Alpine following the acrimonious departure of four-time world champion Alain Prost from the team. The Frenchman went on to talk about Fernando Alonos's engine power unit predicament, saying:

"The problem is that this accessory [water pump] is integrated into the engine.The water pump eventually disintegrated and fell into the engine. If we had wanted to repair it, we would have had to break the seal. The engine is therefore lost to us. Even if its physical integrity is not directly affected, for us, it is one engine less."

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon can race each other in 2022, confirm Alpine

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon have been given the green signal to race each other in the 2022 F1 season, provided they don't lose time while doing so.

The pair were involved in some intense wheel-to-wheel action during the Saudi Arabian GP. The battle could have continued right through to the end of the race had it not been for Fernando Alonso's inopportune loss of power.

Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer confirmed both drivers have the liberty to race against each other, but not to the detriment of the team. He said:

“It’s a high-speed track here, the walls are close. But look, they did exactly what we talked about before the race. And it was good for everybody. As it turned out had Fernando [Alonso] not stopped on track, we would have been sixth and seventh."

"We would have given the fans, and we did give the fans, a bit of a show. And I think that’s what it’s about. You’ve got to let them race. It was clean, it’s what the fans want to see. And we told them at the beginning we’ll allow them to race."

"I mean, the only reason I did this [head in hands] was we were losing a little bit more time than I anticipated.”

It remains to be seen if we get more of the same from the two Alpine cars when F1 action resumes with the 2022 Australian GP later this weekend.

