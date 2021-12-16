×
FIA's cryptic Twitter post leads to theories about F1 championship result

Could the FIA be hinting at something with this photo? (Image courtesy @fia on Twitter)
A. Ayush Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 16, 2021 03:22 PM IST
News

F1 fans across the world have been sent into a frenzy following a cryptic tweet from F1’s regulatory body FIA.

On the eve of the FIA Gala to be held in Paris, F1's governing body tweeted about the event to generate a buzz. The FIA Gala is an event where the newly crowned F1 world champions, drivers' and constructors', are felicitated along with champions of other disciplines.

🏆 1 day before #FIAPrizeGiving2021 Live on FIA Facebook page5pm CET - FIA Champions Press Conference9pm CET - FIA Prize Giving Ceremony #StayTuned https://t.co/GkfEfMYHYE

They certainly did that and then some, as eagle-eyed motorsports fans were quick to point out that there were no F1 or Formula E cars in the image.

Naturally, it got F1 fans speculating. There has already been a lot of talk about whether the results from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will stand or not.

Mercedes' notifiied their intention to appeal the stewards' decision towards the climax of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit. It means there could still be an outside chance that Max Verstappen isn't crowned F1 drivers' world champion for 2021

Motorsport presenter Jennie Gow also added fuel to the speculative fire by tweeting about it.

Anyone spot what’s missing? This is quite a statement… #F1 #FormulaE. twitter.com/fia/status/147…

Red Bull and Max Verstappen feel the result is already settled but Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton could end up pursuing this in a court of arbitration. Naturally, F1 isn't keen on that as they feel it is detrimental to their image and reputation.

Could this mean that F1 fans will have to wait to see Max Verstappen officially become world champion?

Will the results from Abu Dhabi be changed?

Only time will tell.

Mercedes reportedly boycott F1's official photoshoot

Mercedes are still feeling the sting after Lewis Hamilton was pipped to the F1 drivers' world championship in Abu Dhabi by Max Verstappen.

Ahead of the FIA Gala in Paris, Mercedes reportedly did not send their cars out for the FIA's traditional post-season photoshoot. As a result, this season's photoshoot will be sans Mercedes' W12 from the F1 series as well as their entrant in the Formula E series.

Mercedes will not take part in the FIA Awards Ceremony nor the champions photoshoot for both their F1 and FE Constructors' Titles.Understandable in relation to their ongoing protest. A smack in the face for every man and woman working in those teams, though.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton will appear at the FIA Gala or take a page from the photoshoot and give it a miss as well. Given that they are the constructors' world champions, it would be extremely surprising if they didn't turn up to collect their trophy.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
